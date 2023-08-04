The Walk to Talk 12-hour walk/run team event will be at Ōhaupō Sports and Recreation Centre in September. Photo / Supplied

Ōhaupō Sports and Recreation Centre on 13 Forkert Rd, Ōhaupō is set to host a 12-hour charity walk/run event for I Am Hope on Saturday, September 23, from 7am to 7pm. The event is for individuals, groups and whānau.

“We would like to keep costs low; no costs would be best for us, as we would like to push more funding to I Am Hope,” host Lawrence Wilkinson says.

Event host Lawrence is in the process of confirming food vendors and activity providers for the event but hopes to have a community carnival feel at the Ōhaupō Walk to Talk event.

“We would like to minimise single-use items and hope that participants will bring a refillable bottle with taps available at the hub,” Lawrence says.

The event will have music throughout the day and any local talent is welcome to come down to entertain.

Over the day, there will be spot prizes on offer. Businesses are being sought that are willing to donate products or services.

Lawrence says the reason they decided to raise money for I Am Hope was because “we were fortunate to participate in a charity event for I Am Hope late in 2022 with our two children”.

“During this event, we had the chance to cycle 23km with mental health advocate and founder of I Am Hope Mike King and Richard Barnett, a New Zealand former professional rugby league footballer, who engaged with us at our levels. They entertained the kids and updated us on their mahi and the efforts their team go through to support the individuals who need their help.

Mike King speaking at the I Am Hope charity event in October 2022, along the Te Awa River Ride from Ngāruawāhia to Hamilton that ended at Good George Brewery. Photo / Supplied

“What better way to support this amazing cause and bring our Waipā community closer together than walking/running for 12 hours whilst listening to some music, sharing a conversation or two and celebrating the success of every person who has made the effort to come out and get involved,” says Lawrence.

The kaupapa of the Ōhaupō Walk to Talk event is two-fold. Firstly, to get the Waipā community active together, working towards engaging our tamariki, rangatahi and pakeke (adults).

“Whether it is a school, sports team, art club, whānau or individual, we hope that this event is accessible to all and through the various groups participating we can promote conversations between the many different groups,” Lawrence says.

Secondly, to support the mahi that the charity I Am Hope does in working with youth to help them understand there is hope and there are people out there ready to support them. The event also challenges participants to be physically active whilst sharing conversations and socialising.

QR code for the I Am Hope Give a Little page that is used for this event's fundraising. Photo / Supplied

The event is looking for sponsorship and organisations to support the day.

“We are aware that walking/running is not everyone’s cup of tea but this is bigger than the walk or run. It is a chance to get together with your mates, whānau, sports teams and strangers who are all striving for a common outcome - Walk to Talk,” Lawrence says.

Contact Lawrence on 0211768496 for more information or sponsorship of this event.



