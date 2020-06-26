Ohaupo Community, Sport and Recreation Centre chairwoman Liz Stolwyk (right) and trustee Bev Gatenby outside the new facility. Photo / Supplied

Residents of Ohaupō and surrounding towns will come together this weekend to celebrate the opening of a new community facility.

The Ohaupō Community, Sport and Recreation Centre on Forkert Rd will open at 2pm on Sunday June 28.

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest will officially open the $1.7 million purpose-built centre, with the public invited to view the new facility.

Replacing former rugby clubrooms, the new facility includes a community room, kitchen and bar facilities, a separate clubroom, changing rooms and a gym.

The centre will be well-equipped to host local and national events and will be available for all community, sport and recreation groups to use.

Waipā deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk, chairwoman of the centre's steering committee, said the new centre provides a hub for the village of Ohaupō.

"It's a place for the whole community to enjoy and will provide a much-needed facility for sporting events, functions, weddings and more."

She said the open day was the perfect opportunity for residents to come together to check out the new centre and celebrate the fundraising efforts of the community.

"The recreation centre was due to open in March this year, but was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions on mass gatherings," she said.

"This Sunday's opening event will be particularly special because we can reconnect as a community and celebrate the efforts that brought this wonderful new asset to the district."

The opening of the centre is the culmination of four years of work by a team of volunteers, as well as community fundraising, grants and individual donations.

The centre received major funding support from Waipā District Council, the former Ohaupō Bowling Club, Lottery Community Facilities and Trust Waikato.

Council contributed a $703,000 grant to the project, of which $500,000 will be repaid through a targeted rate paid by local households over 30 years. The remaining $203,000 contribution from the council came from a reserve fund.

The community fundraising team also made use of the Waipā Community Trust to assist with fundraising.