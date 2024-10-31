Advertisement
Waipā Networks cable jointer Zak Ramsey wins electrical theory award

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Waipā Networks cable jointer Zak Ramsey in action at the Connexis Annual Connection lines competition in Te Awamutu.

Waipā Networks cable jointer Zak Ramsey in action at the Connexis Annual Connection lines competition in Te Awamutu.

Waipā Networks cable jointer Zak Ramsey has been recognised for his electrifying skills at the Connexis Excellence Awards 2024, which celebrate New Zealand’s lines mechanics and cable jointers.

The awards evening concluded the three-day Connexis Annual Connection lines competition, during which some of New Zealand’s top line mechanics and cable jointers showcased their skills, techniques and safety practices.

In total, 18 teams from across New Zealand took part in the competition, which took place at Castleton Park in Te Awamutu and was co-sponsored by Waipā Networks and The Lines Company.

Ramsey, who has been with Waipā Networks for eight years, was supported by manager Tom Hemara and won the electrical theory award in addition to placing third in the cable jointing competition.

The Waipā Networks lines crew was also abuzz, taking home the Busck Pole Install award in the lines competition.

(From left): Waipā Networks' construction and maintenance manager Piri Bennett and general manager delivery Tom Broomfield with cable jointer and award-winner Zak Ramsey at the Connexis Excellence Awards.
(From left): Waipā Networks' construction and maintenance manager Piri Bennett and general manager delivery Tom Broomfield with cable jointer and award-winner Zak Ramsey at the Connexis Excellence Awards.

Ramsey started his career at Electrix as a trainee straight out of school. He qualified as a lines mechanic in 2016 and advanced to the position of a faults person/HV cable jointer in 2019.

Waipā Networks cable jointer crew manager Hemara said Ramsey was a role model for young people coming into the industry.

“He has gone through the process himself, right from school into a trainee role and progressed through the steps,” Hemara said.

“He’s a pleasure to have on the crew and a well-deserved recipient of the award.”

(From left): Waipā Networks' Ashton Pullenger, Jamie Milne, Gary Muraahi and Leighton Butler-Hemara at the Connexis Annual Connection lines competition in Te Awamutu.
(From left): Waipā Networks' Ashton Pullenger, Jamie Milne, Gary Muraahi and Leighton Butler-Hemara at the Connexis Annual Connection lines competition in Te Awamutu.

Waipā Networks chief executive Sean Horgan said he was proud of the Waipā Networks team and the training and preparation they put in ahead of the competition.

“It’s been great to be able to host this event and share it with our team, their families and our community,” he said.

“Our field crews have showcased both their talent and trade. They are the ones that do the mahi when a storm takes the power lines down or when our region needs electricity to grow.

“They represent the best of our industry, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

