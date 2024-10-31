Waipā Networks cable jointer Zak Ramsey in action at the Connexis Annual Connection lines competition in Te Awamutu.

Waipā Networks cable jointer Zak Ramsey has been recognised for his electrifying skills at the Connexis Excellence Awards 2024, which celebrate New Zealand’s lines mechanics and cable jointers.

The awards evening concluded the three-day Connexis Annual Connection lines competition, during which some of New Zealand’s top line mechanics and cable jointers showcased their skills, techniques and safety practices.

In total, 18 teams from across New Zealand took part in the competition, which took place at Castleton Park in Te Awamutu and was co-sponsored by Waipā Networks and The Lines Company.

Ramsey, who has been with Waipā Networks for eight years, was supported by manager Tom Hemara and won the electrical theory award in addition to placing third in the cable jointing competition.

The Waipā Networks lines crew was also abuzz, taking home the Busck Pole Install award in the lines competition.