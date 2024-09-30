“It’s hugely important to acknowledge and celebrate skills within our industry. It is especially important when we know that, like other sectors, the energy sector is facing an upcoming skills shortage. The more we can do to showcase the great job opportunities available, the better.”

Participants of the 2023 Annual Connections competition.

Fox said they were thrilled to co-sponsor the event, especially as defending champions, and they would be there with “bells on” to support their team.

Waipā Networks owns and operates the electrical network powering Waipā, and its chief executive Sean Horgan, said co-hosting the competition was an excellent way for them to showcase their work in their own backyard.

“This fantastic event will once again shine a light on the crucial mahi and skills our teams use daily to keep the lights on in our communities and make sure our customers stay connected,” Horgan said.

“Annual Connection is not only an opportunity to highlight the exciting career opportunities in our sector, but it also serves as a platform to bring attention to the increasing demand for electricity in Aotearoa.”

He said demand was projected to double by 2050, and it was anticipated that electricity distribution companies would need to employ an extra 150 people each year to manage the growth.

“As a growing region here in Waipā, with an impending population boom, it brings home the importance of attracting new talent to meet these demands.”

Connexis executive director Kaarin Gaukrodger said the industry faced some big challenges ahead with the drive to reduce the country’s carbon footprint, and “electrifying” NZ’s economy, growing the economy and achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050.

The plan included taking advantage of the country’s “abundant renewable energy resources”, so that homes, cars, buses, and more, are powered by wind, water, sun, geothermal, and other emerging options.

“Harnessing renewable energy ... is the way of the future and will require a significant number of more skilled people to achieve this. It’s forecasted that we will need an electricity supply workforce twice the current size to meet our targets.

“This also presents challenges for the industry in how it will train the people to deliver on this increase in demand and changing skill requirements as new energy sources grow.”

He said this also meant more jobs for New Zealanders.

“Training our local workforce will be key as countries around the world are facing the same challenges for skilled workers to deliver on renewable energy development and maintenance.”

Annual Connection was an opportunity to highlight the electricity supply industry as a career, including for students to see energy workers in action.

“The opportunity, not just to compete but to share knowledge, promote excellence, and connect skilled workers from across New Zealand who will be our industry’s future leaders is a vital part of creating a diverse and skilled workforce willing to develop and grow.

“Typically, the kind of work these skilled workers are doing goes unseen in the backcountry, so Annual Connection gives them a platform to demonstrate what they know, and test that against others from across the motu.”

Gaukrodger said Connexis was thrilled to partner with the two Waikato hosts and provide local energy companies an opportunity to showcase their work in the electricity supply industry.

Annual Connection was established in 2002 as a national line mechanic competition at Rotokauri, Hamilton, and this year marked the homecoming to Waikato since 2018.

The event would close with the Connexis Excellence Awards, recognising the country’s top electricity supply industry trainees.

Annual Connection 2024 kicks off at Castleton Park, Te Awamutu, from October 22 to 24.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.