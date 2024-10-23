Waipā Networks extend their ongoing support of the Rotary Christmas Parade by becoming a sponsor.

Te Awamutu Rotary is delighted to welcome Waipā Networks into the family of sponsors for the 2024 Te Awamutu Christmas Parade.

Waipā Networks say they are proud to be part of the Waipā community and support many events and organisations across their network.

Coresteel Waikato is the major event sponsor and the parade is also supported by Waipā District Council and Te Awamutu-Kihikihi Community Board.

Te Awamutu Rotary looks forward to bringing this year’s parade to town on Saturday, December 7.

You can enter/register your float now, visit www.teawamutu.org.nz and click on the link in the Christmas Parade story.