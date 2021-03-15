Waipā mayor mentors two young women as part of Tuia Rangatahi Leadership programme

This year's Tuia Rangatahi Leadership programme participant Sirtori Eade, 2018 Tuia Rangatahi delegate Cassidy Temese, Mayor Jim Mylchreest and Sophia Wairoa Harrison. Photo / Supplied

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest is using his knowledge in a leadership position to mentor two young Māori women as part of the nationwide Tuia Rangatahi Leadership programme.

This year's Waipā Tuia delegates are former Cambridge High School student Sirtori Eade and former Melville High School student Sophia Wairoa Harrison.

Sirtori was co-chair of Te Hunga Taikākā, the school's Māori leadership group, a member of the school's student executive committee and a house prefect. Sophia has been head girl of her school and is now studying for a Bachelor of Social Science degree at the University of Waikato.

Mylchreest says: "They are both stars with huge potential and it's a privilege for me to work alongside them. For me it's a no-brainer. Building young leaders, who will give back to our community and enhance relationships between Māori and non-Māori is an investment in the district's future."

As part of the programme, Sirtori and Sophia will undertake a 100-hour community project, with the support of Mylchreest. Both women will attend five wānanga in different parts of the country to build networks, obtain support and be exposed to a diverse range of perspectives.

Mylchreest said he will also involve the two in civic functions. He will focus on helping them better understand local government and the impact the work of councils and the wider sector has on their community.

"We have a lot of skills in our organisation and I also hope we can partner them up with specialists and expose them to different kinds of thinking. As far as I'm concerned, we will get out what we put in so I'm looking forward to it."

Mentee from 2018 Cassidy Temese says the Tuia programme was unique because of its support from district, city and regional councils.

"I see Tuia as a way of developing future Māori leaders within their communities and building valuable relationships with their specific rohe. Tuia is one approach towards engaging meaningfully with rangatahi Māori and can inform new perspectives and ways of community engagement for local governance.

"In the Waipā, we have a growing population of diverse identities and a growing need to engage with these communities. Tuia is one approach towards engaging meaningfully with rangatahi Māori and can inform new perspectives and ways of community engagement for local governance."

In 2019, Cassidy stood for the district council and remains involved in the wider community.