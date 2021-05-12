Waipā District Council donates car to charity to support young drivers

Sasha-Lee Graves, Paige Connon (Blue Light), Mereana Graham (Blue Light), Waipa mayor Jim Mylchreest, Corren Ngerengere (Council), Travis Mellor and Gina Scott (council) with the car. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District Council has donated an old council vehicle to charity Blue Light to support local rangatahi preparing to sit their driver's licence.

Blue Light is a registered charity that works in partnership with police to deliver an extensive range of youth programmes.

The Blue Light Youth Navigator Programme supports rangatahi to progress through the licensing system until they receive their full driver's licence. The programme therefore includes practical driving lessons and providing access to a vehicle.

The 2009 vehicle is no longer required by council and if sold, estimated to be worth up to $4000.

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest said gifting the car was a fantastic idea.

"It's so important for young people in particular to get a driver's licence. So often you hear stories of young people who don't have access to a suitable vehicle or someone who is able to teach them how to drive."

Blue Light chief executive officer Rod Bell says not having a licence can limit training and job opportunities for rangatahi.

"We're incredibly grateful to council for gifting this vehicle. The one we have isn't meeting demand. We can now increase capacity and provide flexibility by offering lessons outside of school hours."

Since 2020, the Blue Light Youth Driver Navigator Programme is committed to work with 80 students in the Waipā district to obtain their full licence.