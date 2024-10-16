Waipā District Council also adopted an Enhanced Annual Plan. They previously funded HWT with $183,378 and now contribute $146,702 - a 20% cut.

At this stage, both cuts are for one year. Both councils are now preparing their Long-Term Plans, so the future of their funding to HWT beyond 2025 has not yet been decided.

While Greenwell said she didn’t believe the RTO would close this year, HWT would have to continue to fight as the two upcoming LTPs had the potential for “another blow”.

The only council that retained its funding contribution was Hamilton City.

Matamata-Piako District Council, which contributed $150,000 in 2023/24, adopted a 17% funding cut, now contributing $125,000.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell. Photo / Supplied

Ōtorohanga and Waitomo District Councils adopted funding cuts of 50% and 60% in their LTPs, but after discussions with HWT, decided to withdraw completely.

“Overall, we had an 18% reduction in our budget, so the board decided to focus on our key market: domestic visitors and business events,” Greenwell said.

This means the organisation’s work of “capability building”, including having an international presence and providing industry learning opportunities overseas and in New Zealand would be “significantly reduced”.

“Our voice won’t be as present internationally which is sad, because in the past 11 years, we worked really hard to be on the international radar and build the identity of Waikato. It just started to build momentum.”

The new focus resulted in the disestablishment of two roles, HWT’s team of eight became a team of six.

Greenwell said HWT’s loss of voice internationally could be “detrimental”, with the recent Jetstar announcement that it is reinstating flights to Australia, two new hotels and the regional theatre coming soon.

“HWT is part of Explore Central North Island which is a collaboration including us, Destination Hauraki-Coromandel, Destination Great Lake Taupō, RotoruaNZ, Visit Ruapehu, Tourism Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay Tourism.

Waikato will no longer be promoted internationally by Hamilton and Waikato Tourism. Photo / Larnie Nicolson

“We will now have to rely on them to represent us internationally.”

However, HWT was trying to look ahead.

“After 12 months of gloom, we want to focus on the [region’s] future - which is looking bright, the region is coming of age and we are really excited to get to know operators in the remaining four regions better.”

Greenwell said tourism and visitors were important, bringing in new money and employment to the region.

“We don’t do what we do just for the tourists. We do it for the community. A place that’s exciting to visit is exciting to live in.”

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.