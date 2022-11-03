The Waikato Regional Theatre is taking shape. Photo / Supplied

Construction works for the Waikato Regional Theatre in Hamilton's Victoria Street are well under way with the demolition phase now completed and excavation for the foundations in progress.

Fosters Construction is in charge of the development and has just released new aerial photos of the site.

Work on the Waikato Regional Theatre building began in November last year and is expected to be completed in 2024.

Fosters chief executive Leonard Gardner was a former board member of the Momentum Waikato Community Foundation which has been driving the theatre project.

He says the Waikato Regional Theatre is "clearly aligned with Fosters' purpose" of great communities through strong foundations.

"It's a project that has brought together several local groups, including central and local government, philanthropic organisations and private companies – all with a strong vision to lift the level of arts and cultural engagement in our region," Gardner said.

"The theatre will be key to the growth of our city, the arts and cultural diversity in our region. We are both humbled and excited by the opportunity we have to play a significant role in building this legacy project."

The idea for the new theatre was sparked by the closing of Hamilton's Founders Theatre due to safety reasons in 2016.

Since the cost of repairing the Founders was dubbed too expensive, Momentum Waikato approached Hamilton City Council, the owner of the Founders, with a proposal to build a new regional theatre.

Of 25 locations initially considered, the Hamilton Hotel site at the south end of Victoria Street was identified as the best spot.

Excavation work for the theatre's foundations is now in progress. Photo / Supplied

It is a historic site - and building - as the first hotel was built there in 1865 and the current one, of which the façade will be kept for the new theatre, was built in 1923.

This site and the neighbouring Embassy Park, home to the world-famous Riff Raff statue, have long been a centre of hospitality and the arts.

Embracing that history, the new theatre will reuse heritage items and native timbers from within the old hotel. The much-loved Riff Raff statue will also return to its prime position outside.

Gardner says Momentum also wanted to ensure there was easy access to hospitality and transport at the location of the new theatre.

"This is our opportunity to build a world-class performing arts centre that will serve generations to come."

Apart from the building, work is also under way to build the team behind the theatre.

At the end of July, Momentum Waikato announced current The Meteor Theatre manager Deborah Nudds and King St Advertising chief executive, Chris Williams, as the two directors of the inaugural Waikato Regional Theatre Operating Company Board.

Nudds and Williams will form the board together with Waikato Regional Property Trust (WRPT) trustees Ross Hargood, Belinda Mulgrew, and Scott Ratuki, and later on Margi Moore, Ken Williamson and Glenn Holmes.

The WRPT, formed by Momentum Waikato, will own the regional theatre and operating company which will take care of the venue management, artistic programme and event promotion.

The search for the theatre's general manager is still under way. Momentum Waikato has advertised the job twice with applications now closed.

A Momentum Waikato spokesperson says they are "aiming to fill the role by Christmas".