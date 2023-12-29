Waikato New Year’s Eve weather to bring rain

The long weekend kicked off with weather watches and warnings for several regions, including Waikato.

Wet weather seems to have been the defining feature of 2023 in Aotearoa, with record downpours leading to significant weather events causing flooding and destruction so severe that even the Waikato is only just recovering despite not being the worst-hit.

It seems only fitting, then, that the country is leaving the year behind with weather warnings and more rain to come.

Unfortunately, the forecast isn’t looking up for the New Year long weekend, with MetService predicting rain across the Waikato for most of the holiday period.

In Hamilton, Saturday, Sunday and Monday are all forecast to bring some rain, although Saturday afternoon is currently slated to be dry, possibly even with some sunshine for a time.

It’s a similar story for Taupō, with Tuesday offering up the driest weather of the public holiday weekend.

For the Coromandel region, conditions should start to dry up throughout Monday morning, but only after Saturday and Sunday’s heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

There will be plenty of heat to go with the rain, too, with temperatures set to hit 27C in Whitianga on both weekend days, and highs of 26C in Te Awamutu on Saturday.

However, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said there’s still potential for the forecast to change.

“Whether 2023 ends on a wet or a dry note will depend on how fast that front moves through.

“It is worth saying though, being a few days away, there’s still some wiggle room with those timings.”

The North Island may fare better than its southern neighbour, she said, meaning there may yet be hope for the Waikato’s start to 2024.

“Apart from some showers in the western South Island and windy westerlies along the Southland coast, the outlook for Monday and Tuesday is not a bad way to start a new year.”





