Hawke’s Bay’s summer will get off to a rainy start this weekend, and Napier’s rainfall record is there for the taking.

Saturday, which officially marks the first weekend in summer, is set to usher in clouds before Sunday sees occasional rain developing in the morning that could continue into Monday.

Niwa forecaster Chris Brandolino said while last weekend’s heavy rain definitely showed an increase in levels, it wasn’t quite enough to reach the 60mm threshold of Napier’s rain record.

While results are only provisional and still subject to change, Brandolino said at this stage it was the third wettest year on record.

“Records began in 1870. The previous record was in 1879 when 1349.6mm fell in the year. As of today, we’re at 1313.8mm.

“We’re about 36mm from the wettest year on record.”

On Friday, there was no indication from MetService that the rain over the weekend could reach watch or warning levels.

“Straight off the bat, I reckon Saturday is the better day of the two to do whatever activities or chores you need to get done because it does look like there will be some rain in Hawke’s Bay on Sunday,” MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

“The good news about Sunday’s rain is that it’s coming across the island from the west. The larger amounts of rain will be around the inland ranges.”

He said the outlook for the week ahead was “a little bit messier” but people could be prepared for a little bit more rain on Monday.

After two weeks of varied temperatures, the weekend is set to bring a bit more stability. Temperatures are expected to fluctuate between the low to mid-20s.

“It’s been a bit of a flip-flop,” Ferris said.

“We have just seen a couple of swift southerlies that have moved over the country in the past few weeks. There have also been westerly winds that bring warmer temperatures to Hawke’s Bay.”

An “atypical” El Nino summer is set to bring plenty of variability this summer for the region, including a bout of humidity to the North Island next week.

“We’re not seeing unusually cool water where it typically is, so it’s kind of disrupting things,” Brandolino said.

“As a consequence, we’re probably going to see some atypical results.”

