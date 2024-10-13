Waikato pivot Aaron Cruden passes to Luke Jacobson during the Bunnings Warehouse NPC quarterfinal match against Taranaki on Saturday night. Photo / New Zealand Rugby SmartFrame

Waikato Rugby has booked a spot in the 2024 Bunnings Warehouse NPC semifinals on Saturday with a 15-14 quarterfinal victory over Taranaki at Yarrows Stadium, New Plymouth.

Waikato loosehead prop Ollie Norris opened the scoring eight minutes into the match.

After receiving the ball five metres out, Norris carried the ball strongly towards the line, carrying two defenders and stretching out to score.

No 10 Aaron Cruden added the conversion and Waikato led 7-0.

Winger Oli Mathis scored the next try to extend Waikato’s lead.