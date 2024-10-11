Luke Jacobson has been released from All Blacks duty for this week and is the final change to the forward pack.

Jacobson has been named at openside flanker joining blindside flanker Samipeni Finau, and number 8 Malachi Wrampling, to make up the loose forward trio.

Wrampling will run on for his 18th Waikato game earning himself his Waikato Blazer.

In the backs, captain Xavier Roe retains his place at halfback, but this week Roe is joined by Aaron Cruden in the halves.

Cruden takes over from D’Angelo Leuila who has been ruled out of this match.

Quinn Tupaea was a late scratching last week but returns this week and has been named at second five-eighth, forming a formidable combination with Bailyn Sullivan who remains at centre.

Finally, in the outside backs, both left wing Aki Tuivailala, and fullback Tepaea Cook-Savage keep their spot in the starting XV.

Flanker Oli Mathis has been named on the right wing after scoring a brace against Canterbury last week.

He replaced Jole Naufahu who is ruled out because of a shoulder injury.

There are only three changes to the reserves. Hooker Sean Ralph, lock Tai Cribb and outside back Newton Tudreu have all been named on the bench joining Mason Tupaea, Sefo Kautai, Senita Lauaki and Quintony Ngatai.

After joining the squad as a late call-up last week and making his provincial debut, Hautapu’s speedster Waisake Salabiau retains the No 23 jersey.

Kick-off is 7.05pm.

Waikato 23 to face Taranaki:

1. Ollie Norris (Hautapu)

2. Manaaki Boyle-Tiatia (University)

3. George Dyer (Fraser Tech)

4. Josh Balme (Hamilton Marist)

5. Laghlan McWhannell (Hautapu)

6. Samipeni Finau (Hamilton Old Boys)

7. Luke Jacobson (Hautapu)

8. Malachi Wrampling (Hamilton Old Boys) – Blazer Game (18th Waikato cap)

9. Xavier Roe (Hamilton Old Boys) – captain

10. Aaron Cruden (Morrinsville Sports)

11. Aki Tuivailala (Hamilton Old Boys)

12. Quinn Tupaea (Hamilton Old Boys)

13. Bailyn Sullivan (Hamilton Marist)

14. Oli Mathis (University)

15. Tepaea Cook-Savage (Fraser Tech)

Reserves:

16. Sean Ralph (Te Awamutu Sports)

17. Mason Tupaea (Hamilton Marist)

18. Sefo Kautai (Hamilton Marist)

19. Tai Cribb (Hamilton Marist)

20. Senita Lauaki (Hautapu)

21. Quintony Ngatai (Hautapu)

22. Newton Tudreu (Hamilton Marist)

23. Waisake Salabiau (Hautapu)