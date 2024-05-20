Waikato Regional Council chairwoman Pamela Storey.

OPINION

The board of the Waikato economic development agency, Te Waka, has made the decision to wind up its operations.

In making the announcement, chairman Hamish Bell said the decision had been forced by a lack of collective commitment to its mandate from local government, business and iwi/Māori, the freedom to operate over the long term and insufficient funding to do the job.

A tough call and I do want to acknowledge those who put in a lot of work – past and present. I know I’m disappointed, as are others, that it’s come to an end.

However, the sky isn’t falling.

What it says is that we as a region need to take time to have a considered and thoughtful conversation about what economic development looks like in the Waikato, and build collective commitment and confidence to find a way forward that will lay the foundations for a more prosperous future for our rohe.

I stood for the role of Waikato Regional Council chair with a vision. And that is for a sustainable future for our rural, regional and urban communities.

It’s a vision of economic prosperity underpinned by good health, world-class education, community networks and infrastructure that enhances our quality of life.

And it must be sustainable. And by sustainable, I mean that it actually works and is embraced by all.

It’s a vision based on being a businesswoman for many years here in the Waikato community – as a proud dairy farmer and food producer, as a business manager, as a board member on a number of businesses and an active participant in community life.

Waikato's economic development agency Te Waka will wind up its operations in June. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

I’m on record acknowledging that “our views and politics will inevitably differ, but we all bring unique skills and experience to our roles here and collectively we are at a point in time where we can really make a lasting difference for the Waikato”. And right now we are in one of those periods of change.

A new government has been elected and is making changes. Our job – indeed, my job as Waikato Regional Council chair – is to articulate and campaign for what will create a sustainable future for our regional, rural and urban communities.

So, with Te Waka calling time, the questions of what is needed regarding Waikato economic development should be formulated and asked.

Those questions should seek to understand what future economic development for our region will lead to better outcomes for those who live and do business here. And I say that as someone who lives and does business here.

And I’m not just an aspirational idealist; I’m a pragmatist grounded in realistic goals for our region which means I recognise there needs to be a collective regional commitment to driving our region’s prosperity.

Right now, the focus must be on how we as a region will provide the solutions that will provide for our long-term future.

More than ever, the Waikato’s voice needs to be not only heard but actually listened to. Not only in Wellington but in Auckland and internationally.

We need to ask ourselves: What is our competitive advantage nationally and globally? What will lead to better outcomes for employers and employees? Do we have access to the best data for smart decision-making and that Treasury can rely on?

How do we address the barriers to doing business here in the Waikato? What can be done better regarding the use of our land? How do we create the very best leadership to create long-term economic prosperity? What does better look like?

I will be asking those questions and talking them through with a vast range of people from around our rohe in the coming weeks.

Because if we can answer those questions and work out solutions, we’ll improve productivity and drive prosperity. Not just economic prosperity but social, cultural and environmental.

The region isn’t going to grind to a halt overnight because we don’t have an economic development agency. This is an opportunity to get this right, together.

So, let’s take a breath and work out what better looks like.

Pamela Storey is the chairwoman of the Waikato Regional Council.