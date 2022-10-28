Waikato Regional Council chairwoman Pamela Storey and deputy chairman Dr Bruce Clarkson. Photos / Supplied

Two-term Waikato ward councillor Pamela Storey has been appointed chairwoman of the Waikato Regional Council at its first meeting on Thursday.

First-term councillor and environmental professor Dr Bruce Clarkson has been appointed deputy chairman.

Both appointments were close decisions with the other two nominees receiving just as many votes from their fellow councillors.

Fifth-term councillor Stu Kneebone was nominated for the role of chairman alongside Storey, and first-term councillor Mich'eal Downard was nominated for deputy alongside Clarkson.

The voting both times was tied at seven each, but the council is required by legislation to choose a procedure to resolve a tie.

The council chose to resolve the tie by drawing the name of the chair-to-be from a hat.

Regional council chief executive Chris McLay drew Storey's name from the hat and Storey drew Clarkson's name.

There were no hard feelings from Kneebone who immediately offered his congratulations and "full support" to Storey as the new chairwoman.

During the meeting, Storey said all councillors had "collectively been put here to represent our diverse communities and make good, robust decisions on behalf of the region".

"Our views and politics will inevitably differ ... but we all bring unique skills and experience to our roles here and collectively we are at a point in time where we can really make a lasting difference for the Waikato," Storey said.

Prior to the meeting where the council appointed its new chair, the elected members attended a pōwhiri to celebrate and welcome the new council.

Kaumātua representing local hapū guided the pōwhiri, which was attended by Tumuaki o te Kiingitanga (kingmaker) Hone Thompson.

At the pōwhiri, Kneebone performed the kaikōrero manuhiri, answering the karanga of kaumātua.