Waikato’s economic development agency Te Waka is closing on June 30.

Te Waka said it had decided to cease operations due to “a lack of collective regional commitment” and inadequate resource.

The agency was established in 2018 as a business-led organisation to drive economic growth in the Waikato through advocacy and attracting investment.

It is New Zealand’s smallest economic development agency.

Te Waka chairman Hamish Bell said the team was gutted and disappointed.

“It’s a great shame for a high-growth region like the Waikato not to have a well-resourced economic development agency.

“But we have to deliver with credibility and support, and it has become clear that’s not the case.”

Prompted by business, community and stakeholder discussions held throughout the current long-term planning process for councils, the board of Te Waka has undertaken a review of its ability to continue to deliver value to the region.

The board believed in order to continue to have impact in the Waikato, Te Waka must operate as an independent entity, with regional unity around its mandate from local government, business and iwi; have the freedom to operate on a long-horizon workplan; and receive sufficient funding to enable the organisation to adequately meet growing stakeholder expectations.

Following the review, the board has concluded that these conditions are not in place and has decided that Te Waka will cease operating as an independent entity at the end of its current financial year, on 30 June.

The three staff will be made redundant.

“Te Waka is the lowest-funded economic development agency in New Zealand with the smallest number of employees, yet has the broadest region to support, with 11 different territorial local authorities in its scope and a geographically wide area,” Bell said.

“The decision to cease operating was not taken lightly given the significance of the Waikato region to the New Zealand economy.”

Bell said he understood the position councils were in, regarding the current tough financial times, however, he felt the region had long been underinvesting in economic development.

He said the agency had received “strong support” from Waikato Regional Council and Hamilton City Council, however, Te Waka had operated on a limited funding basis for at least the last three years.

During the last long-term planning cycle of councils, Te Waka presented a plan to the region’s 11 mayors to modestly scale up its activities. That proposal was rejected with several councils deciding to reduce or completely cease funding.

Bell said the agency was proud of what it has achieved.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to acknowledge our CEO Fiona Carrick and GM of Economic Development, Rosie Spragg, along with many others who have served tirelessly on the team and the Board for the service they have given to the Waikato.”

He said it would be business as usual until June 30 and the agency would continue to push for regional unity and have conversations around how the region could move forward.

“We remain strong and passionate advocates for regional economic development. We have urged our local council stakeholders to review existing economic development arrangements – both within councils and across the region – and establish an approach that can support growth across the entire region.”

Te Waka remains solvent.

Waikato Regional Council chairwoman Pamela Storey extended her thanks to the team at Te Waka.

“They have worked to champion and lead the region’s collective voice for economic and business needs, and I have long expressed my view that the fourth largest region in New Zealand needs a strong, collective voice on regional economic development opportunities and implementation.

“Through the mayoral forum, I am already working to rekindle regional collaboration and co-ordination focused on opportunities to create jobs, fund infrastructure, lift educational attainment, and so on.

“It’s crucial that the Waikato cements a unified voice. The coalition government has clearly signalled it wants to work with regions that are well coordinated and know what they need from the government,” Storey said.

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.

