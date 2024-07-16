Priority One, the Western Bay of Plenty’s regional economic development organisation, and Te Waka, their Waikato counterpart, have asked the Government to lead discussions with local decision-makers to develop a strategy to strengthen the base of the Golden Triangle.
In a paper released by Priority One and Te Waka, the organisations outlined how the two regions, New Zealand’s fastest-growing ones, could jointly lead the country’s transition to a more sustainable, innovative, and productive economy through strategic inter-regional collaboration.
Te Waka chief executive Fiona Carrick said Hamilton and Tauranga formed two-thirds of the “Golden Triangle” which drives 42% of New Zealand’s freight and accounts for 50% of the national population and GDP.
“We need a coordinated approach across the combined region to capitalise on the symbiotic relationship between the region’s economies, however, achieving this goal will require commitment at local, regional, and national levels,” she said.
“As export-led economies with strong logistics connections, complementary industries such as high-value manufacturing, energy and decarbonisation, infrastructure and life science, and comparative advantages, we have a real opportunity to accelerate economic development,” he said.
Te Waka and Priority One said Waikato and Western Bay of Plenty needed coordinated investment strategies and with targeted policy settings, these regions could collaborate effectively to attract investment and talent, drive innovation and export growth, and boost productivity.
Priority One advocated for central government to collaborate closely with regional and business leaders to design and implement policies based on the paper’s recommendations.
The news comes after Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced 15 regional summits to discuss regional priorities, aspirations, opportunities and the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF).
The Waikato’s summit will be held in Hamilton on September 3. The Bay of Plenty’s summit will be held in Whakatāne on September 20.
In a release, Jones said the Government was focused on strengthening and growing the economy.
“Supporting the regions to prosper is key to achieving this. Through the RIF, we are looking to invest and co-invest in resilience infrastructure that improves regions’ ability to absorb, adapt and respond to stresses and shocks,” Jones said.
“We are looking to the regions to identify their priorities themselves, to leverage existing opportunities, investment and strategies, and bolster the ambitions of local communities.
“This starts with conversations about central government and regional priorities and where they align, how we maximise the impacts of strategic investment and where we can work together.”