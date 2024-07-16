The combined regions have experienced a 49% population increase since the year 2000, with Hamilton and Tauranga consistently among the fastest-growing cities in New Zealand.

Nigel Tutt, chief executive of Priority One. Photo / Alex Cairns

The regions have also seen significant GDP increases, with the Waikato seeing a 77% rise and the Western Bay of Plenty experiencing a 132% increase over the same period, Carrick said.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt added the Waikato and Western Bay of Plenty were growth engines with significant “untapped potential”.

“As export-led economies with strong logistics connections, complementary industries such as high-value manufacturing, energy and decarbonisation, infrastructure and life science, and comparative advantages, we have a real opportunity to accelerate economic development,” he said.

Te Waka and Priority One said Waikato and Western Bay of Plenty needed coordinated investment strategies and with targeted policy settings, these regions could collaborate effectively to attract investment and talent, drive innovation and export growth, and boost productivity.

Priority One advocated for central government to collaborate closely with regional and business leaders to design and implement policies based on the paper’s recommendations.

The news comes after Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced 15 regional summits to discuss regional priorities, aspirations, opportunities and the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF).

The Waikato’s summit will be held in Hamilton on September 3. The Bay of Plenty’s summit will be held in Whakatāne on September 20.

In a release, Jones said the Government was focused on strengthening and growing the economy.

“Supporting the regions to prosper is key to achieving this. Through the RIF, we are looking to invest and co-invest in resilience infrastructure that improves regions’ ability to absorb, adapt and respond to stresses and shocks,” Jones said.

“We are looking to the regions to identify their priorities themselves, to leverage existing opportunities, investment and strategies, and bolster the ambitions of local communities.

“This starts with conversations about central government and regional priorities and where they align, how we maximise the impacts of strategic investment and where we can work together.”