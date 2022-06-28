Health experts warn that we are primed for outbreaks of measles, whooping cough and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) alongside the possibility of co-infection with Covid-19 and flu. Photo / NZME

Medical experts fear a co-infection of Covid-19 and the flu as Waikato's vaccination rates for Covid-19 booster doses and flu vaccines have not increased significantly.

While Covid and the flu are currently circulating in our communities, health experts warn we might experience outbreaks of further winter illnesses including measles, whooping cough and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Waikato DHB medical officer of health Dr Richard Vipond says the region was failing to reach immunisation targets for Waikato's most vulnerable groups: tamariki and kaumātua.

The region's vaccination rate for the first two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination is around 94 per cent, but the rate of booster doses is only at around 69 per cent and lower again for Māori at 52 per cent and Pacific at 61 per cent.

The number of people getting a flu vaccination began promisingly in April, but since then rates have not increased enough. The flu is now spreading in the community and Covid-19 is also still around.

Experts fear that this can potentially lead to a co-infection, meaning having the flu and Covid at the same time, which could make people particularly sick even if they are currently fit and healthy.

Vipond says vaccinations are the leading tool that globally saved millions of lives from potentially fatal diseases, but despite vaccination efforts, the DHB continues to see outbreaks of diseases like measles and whooping cough in Aotearoa which could have been prevented through vaccinations.

"We are failing to reach immunisation targets for one of our most vulnerable groups, our babies and tamariki, despite multiple attempts over the years. The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the situation, but rates have been declining since 2017," says Vipond.

The Waikato DHB warns the community of a co-infection with flu and Covid-19. Photo / Supplied

In 2017, the national vaccination rate for 2-year-olds was at 92.8 per cent and Māori immunisation rates were as high as 91.8 per cent.

As of December 31 last year, national childhood fully immunised rates have dropped to 85.2 per cent and Māori had a rate of just 72.9 per cent creating a worsening ethnic gap in vaccination rates.

And data shows it is not only our region's tamariki: The current flu vaccination rate for people aged 65 years and over is at 62.9 per cent, but the number is lower for Māori (55 per cent) and Pacific people (54.1 per cent).

The figures are even lower for Māori and Pacific people aged 55 years plus who are now eligible for the free flu vaccine as well.

Vipond says: "We need to increase these rates and we need to do it quickly.

"We need protection for our tamariki, our kaumatua and kuia and ourselves from diseases that are either entirely preventable or that we can and should significantly increase our protection from [through vaccinations].

The vaccination rates for Covid-19 booster shots have dropped across Waikato. Photo / Bevan Conley

"Every day people go unprotected is another day they, and both our young and old, are at risk of serious, but preventable illnesses."

Additionally to increasing immunisation rates for MMR, flu, Covid-19 and whooping cough, Vipond says we should use the tools that helped protect us during the Covid-19 pandemic, including masking and social distancing in public.

To help with the immunisation efforts and also reach more Māori and Pacific people, including those living in rural areas, the DHB increased its mobile vaccination clinics running throughout the region.

Waikato DHB Covid-19 and Immunisation Directorate Executive Lead Maree Munro says the immunisation campaign is reaching into those areas with low immunisation uptake using 'local faces' that are well-known in each area.

"Our Kaimanāki workforce is working alongside Kaupapa Māori Health Providers to hold [clinics] in every area as regular events run alongside sports and cultural events such as Matariki in June and July where we are at events in Hamilton, Huntly, Tokoroa, Raglan, Te Kuiti, Thames and Taumarunui."

The mobile clinics offer free flu, MMR and Covid-19 vaccinations for those eligible. Most pharmacies in the Waikato are also offering Covid-19, flu, MMR and whooping cough vaccinations.