Waikato University student Porsha McCorry (left) with Te Kohao Health nurse Pam Rudolph at the Hākinakina Sports Day immunisation event on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

The flu is here and Waikato DHB is renewing its plea for people to be immunised as the seasonal virus begins to circulate and concerns grow about those behind on their measles, whooping cough, mumps and rubella jabs as our borders reopen.

The DHB says the first eight flu cases were diagnosed in the Waikato this week as local health authorities continue to record hundreds of new Covid-19 cases every day.

To help people to gain protection and prepare for winter, the DHB amped up its immunisation campaign with mobile vaccination clinics in Hamilton this weekend and raising awareness about mental health.

Boosting immunisation rates is an essential step this winter, the DHB says, as new flu variants and other viruses such as measles and whooping cough find their way into New Zealand.

Medical officer of health Dr Richard Hoskins says the eight flu cases were detected through emergency departments and primary healthcare.

They are likely to be the tip of the iceberg, and the first sign that the flu is spreading, he says.

Although the catch-up campaign for MMR is only a week old, the DHB is reporting confusion over many children's immunisation status as the schedule changed in 2020.

For children aged 3 to 5, the second dose is now due after 15 months, not four years. About 6500 children need catch-up doses. About 1400 children in the same age group have missed both MMR vaccinations, the DHB says.

Many parents won't know of the schedule change, because some Well Child Tamariki Ora My Health Book still have the second MMR dose listed as due at four years, the DHB says. Children born since October 2020 have the correct schedules.

Complications from measles can include ear infections that cause hearing loss, pneumonia and encephalitis which can cause brain damage. Photo / DermNetNZ.org

The DHB is phoning parents of 3 to 5-year-olds overdue for their second MMR jab, identifying them through the National Immunisation Register (NIR).

Parents are encouraged to contact their GP or kaupapa Māori health provider to make a vaccination inquiry or a booking.

Mobile clinics are now being operating throughout Waikato, offering free flu jabs to those eligible and free MMR vaccinations for 3 years plus. Or drop in without a booking to check your child's immunisation status.

There is also an ongoing campaign to have teenagers and young adults fully immunised against measles as many 17-32-year-olds have missed one or both MMR doses.

Pop-up clinics will be held in Hamilton today, 10.30am to 3.30pm at The Church Of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints at 91 Tuhikaramea Rd, on Friday 10am to 3pm, at Phoenix House Charitable Trust, 22 Richmond St and Waimarie Community Centre, 53 Wellington St, and on Sunday 9am to 1pm, at the Fraser Market, 72 Ellicott Rd.

The DHB says there is generally a drop in childhood immunisation coverage since 2020 across the country, due in part to the focus on Covid-19 and the reduced prevalence of serious childhood illnesses while our borders were closed.

Waikato DHB medical officer of health Dr Richard Hoskins says: "It's understandable that with the disruptions and stress of the Covid-19 pandemic parents may not be aware of their children's immunisation status.

"[But] those who are not immunised, whether that's by choice or other circumstances, are worst affected by these outbreaks."

Influenza immunisations are free to a number of people, including those aged 65 plus, Māori and Pacific people aged 55 plus and adults with health conditions. Photo / Bevan Conley

On Tuesday Te Kōhao Health and the DHB held an immunisation event, the Hākinakina Sports Day, at the University of Waikato.

The DHB says whooping cough (Pertussis) is also a concern as the last outbreak in 2017 saw as many as 600 cases a month.

The whooping cough vaccine is free for pregnant women and given in their second and third trimesters where the antibodies it produces protect both the mother and their baby.

Waikato DHB operations director Mental Health and Addictions Service Vicki Aitken says winter can be a difficult time to stay in good mental health.

"A lack of sun, combined with cold and wet weather can keep us indoors and impact negatively on our mental wellbeing.

"[The Mental Health Foundation's] Five Ways to Wellbeing are actions we can take every day [to help us stay mentally well] ... [They] are about connecting with and giving to others, keeping learning, staying active and remembering ... the things that give us joy."

