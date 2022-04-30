The Waikato DHB expands its offer at Covid vaccination sites to include flu and MMR jabs ahead of what is predicted to be a tough winter. Photo / Andrew Bonallack

The Waikato DHB expands its offer at Covid vaccination sites to include flu and MMR jabs ahead of what is predicted to be a tough winter. Photo / Andrew Bonallack

The Waikato DHB has launched a rapid immunisation catch-up campaign before what is predicted to be a tough winter and will offer MMR and flu jabs at its Covid-19 vaccination sites in a bid to boost immunisation rates.

Because of Covid-19 and lockdown, flu and measles have become less common and immunisation numbers have dropped since 2020; however, the DHB says that now, with people out and about and borders re-opened, New Zealanders will be exposed to more flu variants.

Waikato DHB medical officer of health Dr Felicity Dumble says the closed borders protected New Zealanders from influenza.

"But now they've re-opened we will be exposed to new flu variants along with other viruses such as measles. We need vaccination rates of 95 per cent to reach 'community immunity' sometimes known as 'herd immunity' to help prevent outbreaks of diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella."

She says those who are not immunised, whether that's by choice or other circumstances, are worst affected by these outbreaks.

To boost immunisation rates, the DHB is expanding its offer at local Covid-19 community vaccination sites to include free influenza and MMR immunisations to those eligible.

Free influenza immunisations are available to those aged 65 and over, Māori and Pacific people aged 55 and over, adults with health conditions such as asthma and diabetes, children aged 4 or under who have a history of significant respiratory illness, and pregnant women.

The DHB encourages those who do not qualify for the funded vaccine to buy one through their chosen provider.

There is also an ongoing campaign to get teenagers and young adults fully immunised against measles as some have missed one or both recommended doses of MMR vaccine.

The 2019 measles outbreak infected more than 2000 people, and 700 had to go to hospital. Māori and Pacific communities were most affected.

The Waikato DHB wants to boost immunisation rates ahead of a tough winter. Photo / Supplied

MMR vaccines have been used in New Zealand since 1990, and are free to anyone born after 1969 who is eligible to receive publicly funded health and disability services.

Whooping cough (pertussis) is also a concern. In the last outbreak in 2017, there were as many as 600 cases a month.

Dumble says whooping cough is highly contagious, and most severe in babies, so keeping to the immunisation schedule of six weeks, three months and five months of age was crucial in controlling outbreaks.

"With the opening up of our borders and the expected return of whooping cough, we are encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated against it as newborn babies getting the antibodies from their mums is really, really important in giving early protection against this severe, potentially deadly disease."

People who aren't sure whether they are up to date with all their scheduled immunisations can check with their GP or in their Well Child Tamariki Ora My Health Book, Dumble says.

Dumble reminds people that Covid-19 is expected to be an ongoing concern and overseas experience indicates a second peak is common.

The DHB is encouraging all eligible people to get their Covid-19 booster to help protect against the Omicron variant.

The campaign comes as the Waikato records its 900,000 Covid-19 vaccine milestone.

• For more information about the flu vaccine click here.

• For more information about the Covid-19 booster click here.

• For more information about the MMR vaccine visit the Immunisation Advisory Centre website here.