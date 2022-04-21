The healthcare system has seen a shift to team-based clinical GP practices which transfers the traditional relationship with one GP to the team as a whole. Photo / Supplied

GPs have been supporting around 15 per cent more patients each day during the Omicron outbreak and while they continue to respond well to the pandemic there are ways patients can help to ensure the healthcare system runs efficiently, the Waikato DHB says.

Especially as the pressure on GPs is expected to continue, with winter bringing influenza and other seasonal illnesses.

Waikato DHB chief executive Dr Kevin Snee says it was a challenging time but the health system continued to work well.

"Although there are indications that we are passing the peak for new Covid-19 cases in our community, there is still a long way to go and we are anticipating a difficult winter ahead. This will place more stress on health services with some disruption to routine services for several months more," he says.

Patients can leave phone messages for callbacks, or use their patient portal to access medical records, view test results or order repeat prescriptions.

In some cases, they may be asked to come in via a different door or be required to answer screening questions at the door prior to entry, or wait in their car instead of a waiting room.

Patients should also be aware that routine or non-urgent appointments may be postponed when there are others requiring more urgent care. Pharmacies are there for advice on minor medical issues or health concerns.

Tui Medical, Emergency Consult and Anglesea Clinic Urgent Care are providing essential backup healthcare, like assisting with Covid-19 care, through weekends, after hours and during surge periods.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, GP practices had to look after Covid-positive patients on top of the usual core responsibilities. Photo / Supplied

Since the pandemic began, the use of phone consultations has increased and all GP practices are now using phone triaging to prioritise patients by clinical need, ensuring those who need immediate care have access.

Te Korowai Hauora O Hauraki medical director Dr Martin Mikaere says the more phone conversations they have, the less they need to book face-to-face appointments. "Most people are showing a great understanding of the new systems we're using, but there's still some learning to go, and those phone conversations do come with a lot of paperwork."

Pinnacle Midlands Health Network medical director Dr Jo Scott-Jones says as an additional tool to support GPs, Primary Health Organisations have been developing the infrastructure for a team-based clinical GP practice that allows practices to refer patients to the most appropriate practitioner, improving capacity across the system.

"Most of us now have health coaches, health improvement practitioners, clinical pharmacists alongside nurses who can prescribe, Nurse Practitioners and GPs in one team, allowing the traditional relationship with a GP to transfer to the team as a whole."

For more information visit the Waikato DHB's website and Facebook page.