Back: Meriol Tearetoa, Jessica Kirikava, Maine Natua, Vana Cortez, Sarah McFadyen. Front: Hazel Taitoe, Tere Ford, Janet Collins, Karen McKellar, Mireka Aloiai, Faye Henry. Photo / Supplied

In an effort to increase the vaccinating workforce and to make it more diverse, a class of Covid-19 vaccinators working under supervision (CVWUS) has been trained in Tokoroa.

The CVWUS is a new role that was established by the Ministry of Health last year to support the vaccine rollout by scaling up the vaccinating workforce beyond the regular healthcare personnel. It allows non-registered healthcare workers to vaccinate people aged 18 and over under supervision after completing a specific programme.

The Tokoroa Covid-19 immunisation programme is a collaborative effort from the Waikato DHB with Raukawa Charitable Trust and South Waikato Pacific Island Community Services (SWPICS).

The training programme has been designed by the Immunisation Advisory Centre (IMAC) to provide a group of vaccinators the public can identify with. Course access requires employer nomination and trainees must be employed by the DHB or a commissioned vaccination site.

SWPICS chief executive Akarere Henry says many of their CVWUS trainees have been involved in the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in Tokoroa for some time.

"The candidates ... were jointly selected based on their maturity, career pathways and a sincerity in serving their communities through this opportunity."

The training programme included an online course, a face-to-face workshop, life support training and a period of observing all aspects of the vaccination process.

Once they completed the programme, the candidates performed a minimum of five supervised vaccinations. If the assessor and the candidate feel they are competent and confident they can apply to the Ministry of Health for authorisation as a CVWUS.

Last year, the Ministry of Health announced an extra 1600 full-time vaccinators to scale up beyond the regular workforce of general practitioners, nurses, and pharmacists. Photo / Bevan Conley

Tokoroa-based CVWUS supervisor and assessor Sarah McFadyen says the consent and screening of patients still remain the responsibility of the authorised vaccinator, but the addition of CVWUS staff can significantly increase capacity, particularly during periods of peak demand.

"It was great to have been involved with this first cohort of hard-working and dedicated staff in Tokoroa. I'm excited for the opportunity this additional training provides for them and look forward to seeing what they do next."

CVWUS Maine Te Aroa Natua is a health promoter working as the Pacific Community Educator for South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services.

"I wanted to become a vaccination ... because my people, Pacific people, are part of the most vulnerable grouping falling ill to Covid-19. I want to help ... our community to be protected as well as we can. I also saw people with so much anxiety when coming through to get their vaccinations, that I felt compelled to want to help."

DHB-employed CVWUS Vana Cortez (Iwi-Raukawa) says she chose to become a vaccinator because she wanted to learn about all areas of the immunisation programme.

"I am eventually wanting to train as a midwife and becoming a CVWUS will develop clinical skills and experience in the health sector."

The training programme has been put together by the Immunisation Advisory Centre to provide a more diverse group of vaccinators that the public can identify with. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

For Faye Iva Henry the move to train as a CVWUS was a natural progression, as she has a passion for health and wellbeing.

Elizabeth Okiakama got involved for her family. "I have a family of young males and whatever I can grow for myself will have a direct influence and impact on their own health journey."

Meriol Tearetoa is currently studying to become a registered nurse and she says the focus area of vaccinations was very topical.

"[The programme] allowed me to apply the theory of my study with a practical application which will have huge benefits for our Pacific community. It's why I took up nursing. I want to be able to serve with quality and utilise my Pacific approach to enable wellbeing."

Jessica Kirikava jumped on the programme to be more active and involved within the vaccination team.

"It gives me a sense of achievement, knowing I have provided a great service for my community. Working in the health field and becoming a diabetes specialist nurse is a goal for me, and this is another learning opportunity to help me achieve that goal."