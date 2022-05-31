Complications from measles can include ear infections that cause hearing loss, pneumonia and encephalitis which can cause brain damage. Photo / Supplied

Complications from measles can include ear infections that cause hearing loss, pneumonia and encephalitis which can cause brain damage. Photo / Supplied

The Waikato DHB's catch-up campaign for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) is going into the next round as the DHB sets up special mobile vaccination clinics in Hamilton.

The DHB says although it is only one week into the campaign, it has found confusion over many children's MMR immunisation status as the schedule changed in 2020.

There is also an ongoing campaign to have teenagers and young adults fully immunised against measles as many 17-32-year-olds have missed one or both recommended doses of MMR vaccine.

For children aged 3 to 5, the second dose of the vaccine is now due after 15 months and not 4 years. This change has left about 6500 children needing catch-up doses. About 1400 children in the same age group have missed both MMR vaccinations, the DHB says.

Many parents won't know of the schedule change, because some Well Child Tamariki Ora My Health Book still have the second MMR dose listed as due at 4 years. Parents of children born since October 2020 have the correct immunisation schedules.

As part of their campaign, the DHB is phoning parents of 3-5-year-olds who are overdue for their second MMR vaccination, identifying them through the National Immunisation Register (NIR).

The phone campaign gives parents information about where their children can be vaccinated and encourages them to contact their GP or kaupapa Māori health provider to make a vaccination inquiry or a booking.

Alternatively, mobile community vaccination clinics are now being held throughout Waikato, offering free flu immunisations to those eligible and free MMR vaccinations for 3 years plus.

People can simply drop into these sites without a booking and the clinical vaccinators can check on the children's immunisation status.

The Waikato DHB's MMR and flu immunisation campaign continues with pop-up vaccination clinics in Hamilton this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Pop-up clinics will be held in Hamilton tomorrow, 10.30am to 3.30pm at The Church Of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints at 91 Tuhikaramea Rd, on Friday 10am to 3pm, at Phoenix House Charitable Trust, 22 Richmond St and Waimarie Community Centre, 53 Wellington St and on Sunday 9am to 1pm, at the Fraser Market, 72 Ellicott Rd.

The DHB says the MMR vaccination was not the only one being missed.

"There is generally a pronounced drop in childhood immunisation coverage since 2020 across the country, due in part to the focus on Covid-19 and the reduced prevalence of serious childhood illnesses while our borders were closed."

Waikato DHB medical officer of health Dr Richard Hoskins says: "It's understandable that with the disruptions and stress of the Covid-19 pandemic parents may not be aware of their children's immunisation status.

"[But] those who are not immunised, whether that's by choice or other circumstances, are worst affected by these outbreaks."

Flu immunisations are free to a number of people, including those aged 65 and over, Māori and Pacific people aged 55 and over and adults with health conditions.

Other places offering free Covid-19, flu and MMR vaccines around Waikato can be found on the DHB's Facebook page here.