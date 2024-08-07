Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Waikato clubs financially benefit from 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Hamilton Wanderers is one of the clubs to receive a financial windfall from the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup. Photo / Grant Stantiall

Hamilton Wanderers is one of the clubs to receive a financial windfall from the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup. Photo / Grant Stantiall

Waikato-based Claudelands Rovers and Hamilton Wanderers are among the New Zealand football clubs to receive a financial windfall from the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup nearly a year on from the tournament.

The payouts are part of the US$11.3 million (NZ$18.8m) Fifa has handed out to 1041 clubs in 42 member associations as part of its commitment to invest proceeds from the Fifa Women’s World Cup back into the local game.

More than 80 professional and grassroots clubs across Australia and New Zealand will receive funds via their respective national associations, after last month’s announcement of the recipients for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup Club Benefits Programme.

Introduced for the first time for the 2019 edition of the tournament, the programme rewards eligible clubs for their role in developing players who were selected for the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Claudelands Rovers will receive US$10,600.83 (NZ$17,640.52), while Hamilton Wanderers’ cut is US$3028.81 (NZ$5039.98).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This is a really important step forward for grassroots and senior clubs, and is especially important to develop facilities, coaches and all areas of the game,” New Zealand midfielder and New Zealand Football women’s development manager Annalie Longo said.

“It is hard to get sponsorship in New Zealand and bring money into the game, so this helps development to continue the growth and sustainability in women’s football.

“Women’s football is certainly growing thanks to last year’s Women’s World Cup. We saw a 13% growth on the back of the extra exposure, but it also means a strain on clubs.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“So, the World Cup did amazing things for exposure and growth - now we need to utilise money like this, which can really help.”

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News