3 May, 2024 04:59 AM 5 mins to read

Several popular Waikato tourism destinations have been a standout at the Waikato Bay of Plenty Architecture Awards 2024.

Among the 29 winners are Hobbiton’s Bagshot Row, the Made market precinct, The Pā at the University of Waikato, the Ancient Egyptian Garden at the Hamilton Gardens, Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library and Hamilton Airport.

The annual awards are run by the New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) in eight regions. Winners at the Local Architecture Awards level may be considered for further honours at the national awards.

The Waikato Bay of Plenty winners were announced at the Cargo Shed in Tauranga last night.

Hobbiton Movie Set chief executive Russell Alexander said he was thrilled to see Bagshot Row recognised saying the completion of the project was a “long-held dream” for the movie set.

Three Hobbit Hole facades were excavated and transformed into two authentic Hobbit Holes featuring a labyrinth of fully themed rooms: an entry hall, two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, and dining area, equipped pantry and a parlour with a crackling fireplace.

The architects behind Bagshot Row, Tilt Architecture, said the project had been very special.

“[We’re] incredibly proud of winning the NZIA Waikato Commercial Architecture award,” Tilt Architecture director, Gavin Urquhart said.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime project for our team with a great deal of complexity and bespoke detailing.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said it was fantastic to see the wide range of Hamilton developments, including several council projects, recognised.

“Congratulations to all involved. Council has made a significant investment in well-designed community facilities, to deliver on our vision to create a fun city where people thrive, so I am pleased to see some of our projects get recognition.

“These awards also show that New Zealand businesses are backing Hamilton long-term, by choosing to invest and build world-class architecture here, making our city and region the best it can be.”

Jury convenor, architect Matt Grant said the judges were impressed by the presence of te ao Māori in projects in many categories.

“From simple fit-outs to major commercial work, it’s clear that in our region, iwi consultation is taken very seriously and Māori-influenced architecture is thriving.”

The use of colour to transform the experience of being in a building is another theme found in a handful of this year’s winners.

“Colour is being taken seriously by architects as a method of affecting an environment; from rich, bright and vibrant colours, to cool, relaxing and calming hues,” Grant said.

There were also a number of “unconventional projects”, he said, including Summerhill Pavilions ‘21 and ‘22, which pushed the definition of architecture to its limit, with wall-less, latticework timber shelters inspired by ancient Japanese and Māori craftsmanship.

On the jury, Grant was joined by Malcolm Taylor of Malcolm Taylor and Associates, Carl de Leeuw of WSP Architecture, Colette McCartney of GHD Design, and lay juror Anna Wilkinson from Area Design, Hamilton.

Waikato and Bay of Plenty winners

Commercial Architecture

Te Rito O Manaaki Ora by DCA Architects of Transformation (Rotorua)

by DCA Architects of Transformation (Rotorua) Bricks and Mortar by Edwards White Architects (Hamilton)

by Edwards White Architects (Hamilton) MADE by Edwards White Architects (Hamilton)

by Edwards White Architects (Hamilton) Wai Ariki by RCG and Pukeroa Oruawhata Lakefront Holdings in association (Rotorua)

by RCG and Pukeroa Oruawhata Lakefront Holdings in association (Rotorua) Hobbiton Bagshot Row by Tilt Architecture (Matamata)

by Tilt Architecture (Matamata) Ibex Lighting by Wingate Architects (Tauranga)

Education

The Pā by Architectus, Jasmax and Design Tribe (Hamilton)

by Architectus, Jasmax and Design Tribe (Hamilton) Te Kura o Manunui by ASC Architects (Tauranga)

by ASC Architects (Tauranga) Tauranga Boys’ College — New Teaching Block by Design group Stapleton Elliott

Housing

Whareroa by Bossley Architects (Taupō)

by Bossley Architects (Taupō) Matua Masterclass by Brendon Gordon Architects (Tauranga)

by Brendon Gordon Architects (Tauranga) French Pass House by Christopher Beer Architect (Cambridge)

by Christopher Beer Architect (Cambridge) The Chodge by DCA Architects of Transformation (Waipamu Station, South Waikato)

by DCA Architects of Transformation (Waipamu Station, South Waikato) Coromandel House by Evelyn McNamara Architecture

by Evelyn McNamara Architecture Lake Taupō House by RTA Studio

by RTA Studio Grace by Stevens Lawson Architects (Mount Maunganui)

by Stevens Lawson Architects (Mount Maunganui) House on a Hill by Stufkens + Chambers Architects (Tauranga)

by Stufkens + Chambers Architects (Tauranga) Stud Farm Residence by Sumich Chaplin Architects (Cambridge)

Housing - Alterations & Additions

He Iti Ake by Architecture Bureau (Papamoa)

Housing - Multi Unit

Hills Residences by Edwards White Architects (Hamilton)

Interior Architecture

Hamilton Kirikiriroa Airport by AWA Architects

by AWA Architects Baker Tilly Staples Rodway Fitout by Chow:Hill Architects (Hamilton)

Public Architecture

Puna Kaukau o Te Oko Horoi — Perry Aquatic Centre by Architecture HDT (Cambridge)

by Architecture HDT (Cambridge) Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library by Chow:Hill Architects (Hamilton)

by Chow:Hill Architects (Hamilton) Hamilton Gardens, Ancient Egyptian Garden by Peddle Thorp Architects

Small Project Architecture

Summerhill Pavilions ‘21 & ‘22 by Andrew Barrie Lab (Papamoa)

by Andrew Barrie Lab (Papamoa) Whare Mīmīrū by Dr Anthony Hoete and Dr Jeremy Treadwell in association (Bay of Plenty)

by Dr Anthony Hoete and Dr Jeremy Treadwell in association (Bay of Plenty) The Garden Room by Edwards White Architects (Hamilton)

Enduring Architecture

Cranwell Place (1970) by Noel D’Arcy Blackburn (Hamilton)

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.

