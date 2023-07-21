Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library opened to the public today. Photo / Hamilton City Council

A new chapter has opened for Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library, as Hamilton’s newest community space can now welcome bookworms of all ages.

The flagship building in Rototuna Village was officially opened today and includes several special features such as an on-site café called Chapter One, a range of bookable meeting rooms and an outdoor skatepark.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says the new library has been a true community project.

“We owe this building to the passion and ideas of the local community, and their representatives, who helped Council create a space which will benefit so many people.”

Southgate says the village and the library have given people who live in the area a place to call their own.

“Our libraries are taonga (treasures) for our community. They help shape vibrant, connected communities. I’m proud to open this new taonga for Rototuna, and all of Hamilton Kirikiriroa, to enjoy.”

The Rototuna Library is the first of its kind for Hamilton. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The library’s name Te Kete Aronui refers to one of the three baskets of knowledge collected by Taawhaki in the Māori legend. It was chosen by local mana whenua to reflect the role of the library as a community space for learning and knowledge.

Mana whenua has also been involved in the design of not only the library but also the wider Rototuna Village to ensure the history and stories of the area were reflected throughout.

Hamilton City Council’s Customer and Community general manager Helen Paki says the facility was the first of its kind for Hamilton.

“Our vision for our city’s libraries is to inspire creativity, promote life-long learning, and strengthen our communities. Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library is the first purpose-built space that demonstrates our new direction.”

Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library has been a true community project. Photo / Hamilton City Council

As well as traditional library offerings like books, free wifi, computer and printing services, and special features, people will be able to access a range of council services, including rates payments and dog registrations.

Ngaati Wairere and Te Haa o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa (THaWK) opened the library with a blessing earlier today.

The council committed funds for the Rototuna Village in its 2018-28 Long-Term Plan. Construction of the Village began in early 2022. While the library is officially open to the public, final touches to the outdoor areas, a play space and North City Road upgrades are expected to be completed by October.

The council is celebrating the opening with a weekend of activities at the library. Check out what’s planned at hamiltonlibraries.co.nz.