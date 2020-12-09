It's a super festive forest of what Christmas means to Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

It's a super festive forest of what Christmas means to Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

After a year of unknowns and hardship as well as a hiatus in 2019, Trees at the Meteor returns!

An iconic Kirikiriroa Christmas event, Trees at the Meteor will see The Meteor Theatre become home to 60 plus trees that are a feast to the eyes.

"Exhibitionism on a grand scale of 'Christmas trees', there's no snow but The Meteor brings the show!"

The creatives of Hamilton get their glitter and glue guns on and make something special for the city to meander through. It's a super festive forest of what Christmas means to Hamilton, made by and for Hamiltonians to enjoy.

Trees at the Meteor will see creations in one of five unique categories. Photo / Supplied

An innovative and pine tingling Christmas art experience, Trees at the Meteor sees trees being displayed from one of five unique categories;

• Gadget Tree – trees exhibiting kinetic features like electricity/hydraulics/magnetism/chemicals, etc.

• Kiwiana - a tree, that reflects some expression of what it means to celebrate Christmas in Aotearoa/New Zealand.

• Avant Garde - A tree that grows in the left field - exhibiting innovation, novelty and originality.

• Recycled - trees in this category are crafted from the finest recycled materials.

• Mini Tree - trees of miniatureness to be constructed no taller than 200mm high.

The display is at The Meteor Theatre in Victoria St, Hamilton, December 13 to 19. Photo / Supplied

This year the Trees at the Meteor team have also added two new optional tree themes:

• Quarantree - to reminisce, commemorate and remember what's been a very up and down year.

• Black Lives Matter – "Don't let the world forget we all have work to do as a planet."

Set to be one of the biggest Trees at the Meteor yet! All are welcome to come and grab a hot chocolate or a coffee from the Trees Café to sip while having a look at this year's display of unique, creative trees!

Trees at the Meteor will be running at The Meteor Theatre on Victoria St, Sunday, December 13 to Saturday, December 19 and is suitable for all ages. Tickets are door sales only at $6 per person or $20 Family (2 Adults + 2 Kids, extra child $2). Further details can also be found at treesatmeteor.co.nz.