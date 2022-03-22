Increasing vandalism to Waipā's public facilities has seen a surge in repair costs for council's community services team. Photo / Supplied

Vandalism to Waipā's public facilities has surged, increasing repair costs for ratepayers.

During the past four months, the Waipā District Council has seen frequent damage to public facilities and assets including toilets, hand dryers, changing rooms and barbecue tables.

District council acting community services manager Brad Ward says the vandalism not only affected ratepayers, but the stress was also mounting on neighbouring residents who are also fed up having to deal with the issues and impacts of this behaviour.

"This type of activity is demoralising for all of us and we need it to stop."

He says most of the toilets in the district are being regularly graffitied and the "reckless vandalism of destroying and damaging amenities in public toilets" was increasing.

"The basin in the toilets at the Cambridge Skatepark has been ripped off seven times now and these types of cumulative costs are expensive. The hand dryer stolen from the Franklin St toilets in Pirongia was $1000 to replace the unit, let alone the cost to reinstall."

The stream of reported damages from September to December also includes a smashed ceramic bowl at Thornton Rd toilet, a BBQ stolen from Ngā Roto, the hand dryer and sink pulled off the wall at Te Awamutu Event Centre toilets, Kihikihi Domain changing rooms were broken into causing damage to doors and fencing, and Kaniwhaniwha Reserve toilets were damaged and graffitied.

The vandalism continued into the new year with fires lit in several toilets and playgrounds, and the brand-new gate at Bulmer's Landing has been damaged from being forced open.

Damaged sink at Cambridge Skatepark. Photo / Supplied

In an effort to combat known vandalism hotspots, the council has launched a park security improvement project for Pukemako Reserve, Gaslight Theatre in Cambridge, Te Awamutu Cemetery and Bulmer's Landing, with more-frequent monitoring and upgrades taking place.

Speed bumps have been installed at Pukemako Reserve, with more sites to follow once pavement repairs have occurred.

Pukemako Reserve's front gate is also now closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, however, Ward reported the large strainer post was snapped on the first night as someone attempted to enter or exit the reserve.

Additional security aspects, including new gates, bollards and cameras, have been delayed due to product availability.

Ward warned that the increasing repairs were preventing proactive general maintenance as the cost was taken from the existing annual renewals and maintenance budgets.

"Our residents are the ones missing out at the end of the day as we need to undertake these repairs, often to the detriment of keeping our parks and reserves in top shape."

Councillors hope the recently approved changes to the Waipā District Public Places Bylaw 2018, to restrict antisocial driving and to give police more capacity to enforce rules, will also limit reckless drivers from vandalising public places like Pukemako Reserve and Bulmer's Landing.