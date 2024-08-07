Gold medal winners New Zealand Under-19 at the 2024 CMAS sixth Underwater Hockey Age Group World Championships opening ceremony in Kuala Lumpur. Ezra Apiti is back row, fourth from right. Emma Speight is back row, right.
Taupō teenager Ezra Apiti claimed a gold medal as part of a strong New Zealand cohort at the 2024 Cmas sixth Underwater Hockey Age Group World Championships in Kuala Lumpur last month.
The 16-year-old Tauhara College student was part of the title-winning Under-19 men’s side, joining the Under-24 women (gold), Under-24 men (gold) and Under-19 women (bronze) on the podium.
The Under-24 women’s team scored 119 goals in the Malaysian capital, conceding just three and beating France in the grand finale.
“It’s played 2 metres underwater, and the players wear fins, a mask and a snorkel. You can’t yell at your teammates, so teamwork is critical to be successful.
“Before the final game, they played the two finalist’s anthems. Then the anthem is played again when you get the gold medal. We ended up singing the New Zealand national anthem six times. It was amazing.”
As a self-funded sport, the players worked hard to raise the money for the trip.
Part of the fundraising involved selling t-shirts to supporters and quirky tea towels covered in drawings from each team member.
“We really want to thank all the parents, all of the supporters and all of the underwater hockey communities around New Zealand who proved so much support for our teams online throughout and prior to the tournament,” Speight said.
“They helped the teams to be as good as they could be, that was fantastic.”