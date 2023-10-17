Underwater hockey demands great teamwork, even if you can't hear your teammates.

In the calm depths of AC Baths in Taupō, the Taupō Taniwha Underwater Hockey Club has been making quite the splash.

The club have risen within Underwater Hockey NZ’s ranking from C grade to the pinnacle of A grade in just three years since its inception.

Their journey to the top reached new heights this year, with an impressive display at the Club Nationals Championship in October, where they emerged as undefeated champions, earning a gold medal.

Underwater hockey is an emerging sport, described by Underwater Hockey NZ on their website as “close-knit, crazy fun.

“Played on the bottom of the pool with sticks, gloves, masks and fins it is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

“It’s a real 3D game where you must learn when to dive down, use your awesome skills and pass off to your teammates to score against the opposing team.

“Oh, and you can’t communicate.”

It found a home in Taupō with the establishment of the Taupō Taniwha Underwater Hockey Club three years ago.

Last year, their promotion from C grade to B grade was just the beginning of their ascent.

This year, they continued their winning run with a silver medal at the North Island Club Championships in June, setting the stage for a major victory at the Club Nationals Championship in October.

At the Club Nationals Championship, the Taupō Taniwha team displayed their honed skills and teamwork, emerging victorious in every match they played. Their gold medal not only marked their achievement but also secured their promotion to A grade for the upcoming season, a testament to their continuous improvement.

The club’s success isn’t limited to the pool; it extends to the international stage. Ezra and Isaiah Āpiti, two standout players from the Taupō Taniwha club, were selected to represent New Zealand in the Under 19 Trans-Tasman team, showcasing the depth of talent nurtured within the club.

Behind this success story is the guidance and coaching of Sarah Āpiti, a former New Zealand Women’s representative in underwater hockey. Her expertise has been instrumental in developing the club’s junior players and tournament teams, shaping them into formidable contenders on the national and international stages.

As the club continues to make waves in the underwater hockey community, they are actively seeking new members to join their ranks. The club offers opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels. Young athletes aged 10 to 15 are encouraged to try out the sport on Monday afternoons at the AC Baths from 4.15pm to 5.15pm. High school students and adults interested in joining this exciting sport can dive in from 5.15pm to 6.15pm on Monday nights.





