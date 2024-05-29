Tauhara College students (left to right) Jackson Lucas, Isla Hilton, Julia Dudley and Angela Schur are braving the scissors for Shave for a Cure.

Tauhara College students (left to right) Jackson Lucas, Isla Hilton, Julia Dudley and Angela Schur are braving the scissors for Shave for a Cure.

Four Tauhara College students are preparing for a heartwarming fundraiser that will leave them with cold heads this winter.

Jackson Lucas, Isla Hilton, Julia Dudley and Angela Schur will lose their long locks to raise awareness and money for the charity Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand as part of its nationwide Shave for a Cure campaign.

Angela has volunteered to have her hair cut short, while Julia, Isla and Jackson will undergo a close shave at the college on June 4.

Jackson said it would be a “full buzz cut” for him, Julia and Isla.

Angela, Julia and Isla then plan to donate their hair to an organisation that makes wigs for young people who need them. Despite Jackson’s best efforts, his hair is not quite long enough to make the cut.

Angela said the quartet were inspired to participate in Shave for a Cure after they had seen other students take part in past years’ events.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a few years.

“I’m pretty nervous, but it’s exciting.”

Julia said they committed last year as a group and have been growing their hair out for the occasion.

“Last year, there was a Shave for a Cure on and we were like ‘I’ll do it if you do it’”.

At the time they agreed to it, it seemed like a much more distant prospect, said Isla.

“When we first started counting down, it was hundreds of days [away].

“It’s a good opportunity while we’re all doing it.”

Hair stylists from local salon February and Frankie would be on hand to do the cutting, which would take place in the school’s courtyard for other students to see.

Luckily, they have a thoughtful friend who is also a crocheter- she has made hats so the four will be ready for the colder weather.

Tauhara College will also be holding a ‘Crazy Hair Day’ on June 4, where students can bring in a gold coin donation and try a wacky hairstyle to raise awareness and funds for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

The charity said that eight Kiwis are diagnosed with a blood cancer each day.

That number included adults and children with cancers such as myeloma, lymphoma and leukaemia.

Leukaemia is the most common cancer in children and teenagers; it is curable in most cases but involves undergoing treatments including chemotherapy, which can cause the patient to lose their hair.

Funds raised through initiatives like Shave for a Cure and Crazy Hair Day go to the charity’s patient support and advocacy services, as well as for information, raising awareness and cancer research.

Isla said the four students were excited to be able to highlight an important cause, even if they weren’t personally affected by it.

“Even if we don’t know anyone who has [blood] cancer, I don’t think anyone wants to know someone who does.”

Shave for a Cure was a great opportunity to do something brave, Angela said, but it was also an act of solidarity with young people with leukaemia and blood cancer who had no choice but to be brave every day.

“It’s nice to have the choice to lose our hair.”

With one week to go, the quartet had raised almost $6000 of their $10k goal.

Tauhara College’s fundraising site can be found on shaveforacure.co.nz.