St John responded to a driveway incident in Te Kuiti involving two young children. File photo

Two young children have been seriously injured by a vehicle in a driveway accident in Te Kuiti on Wednesday.

Emergency services, including two rescue helicopters, responded to the incident in Ailsa St, Te Kūiti just after 4pm.

Hato Hone St John was notified of the incident at 4.21pm yesterday, and responded with multiple resources, including two helicopters.

Police confirmed two young children were injured and transported to Waikato Hospital by helicopter, one in critical condition and another serious.

The child in a serious condition has since stabilised and has minor injuries while the other remains in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.





