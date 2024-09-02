Young Kiwis show signs of financial resilience, East Coast iwi gather at Tūrangawaewae Marae and work gets under way to reopen Cathedral Cove.

Police say they are not searching for anyone else in connection to a double homicide at a Tūrangi address.

On August 15, police responded to an incident at the Poihaere St house about 9.50pm, where two people were found dead and a homicide investigation was launched.

Today, a police spokesperson said they were not seeking anyone else in connection to the deaths.

“The matter will be referred to the coroner.”

One of the two found dead was earlier identified as Maxine Puhi, 28, who had recently started her own cleaning business, Beez Cleaning Ltd, which was incorporated in April this year. She was described by a former employer as “the most dependable person I’ve ever worked with”.