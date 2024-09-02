Advertisement
Tūrangi double-homicide investigation: Police refer deaths to coroner

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Young Kiwis show signs of financial resilience, East Coast iwi gather at Tūrangawaewae Marae and work gets under way to reopen Cathedral Cove.

Police say they are not searching for anyone else in connection to a double homicide at a Tūrangi address.

On August 15, police responded to an incident at the Poihaere St house about 9.50pm, where two people were found dead and a homicide investigation was launched.

Today, a police spokesperson said they were not seeking anyone else in connection to the deaths.

“The matter will be referred to the coroner.”

One of the two found dead was earlier identified as Maxine Puhi, 28, who had recently started her own cleaning business, Beez Cleaning Ltd, which was incorporated in April this year. She was described by a former employer as “the most dependable person I’ve ever worked with”.

Maxine Puhi's death was announced by her family members on Facebook.
She was a loving mum and an “incredibly honest person”, the former boss said.

“She always did what she said. She was incredibly honest. She would have told me if she found a dollar.”

The employer said Puhi had an incredible love for her children and was a “very, very private person”.

“She had a pretty tough life but she was really making headway for herself and she was doing so well.”

The employer said the woman had “come such a long way” in the six years they had known each other.

“She did not deserve this.”

Neighbour Yvonne Rainey, told the Herald she believed a man and woman had died at the address.

Rainey said neighbours were “very saddened” by the news.


