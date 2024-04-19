Tuia Leadership Programme recipient Tane Aruka Te Aho and Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan in Te Awamutu.

Waipā District’s Tuia Leadership Programme participant for 2024 is Tane Aruka Te Aho.

The nationwide programme is dedicated to aspiring young Māori leaders who will be mentored by their local mayor and contribute to improving their community.

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan put out an open call for applications in January. She said Te Aho’s application stood out because of his passion and dedication to Māori studies, language and culture.

Te Aho is due to complete his degree in te reo Māori and Māori development this year after studying for a Te Tohu Paetahi diploma in total te reo immersion in 2022.

“Tane is no stranger to leadership. When I met him in January, over a video call, he was in Taiwan for a prime minister’s indigenous exchange scholarship,” O’Regan said.

“He also has experience working with his iwi Ngāti Korokī Kahukura and tutoring Te Tohu Paetahi, Māori and Indigenous Studies at the University of Waikato.”

Te Aho said he applied for the Tuia programme to continue seeking opportunities for mentoring, improving his leadership skills and meeting new people.

“I am passionate about working with and learning from like-minded people who serve our whānau, hapū, iwi and other communities,” he said.

“I am looking forward to networking with other leaders and learning from their experiences.”

Meanwhile, last year’s Tuia mentee, Maude Rewha, recently shared her experiences through the 12-month programme with councillors.

Her presentation included replanting gardens for Napier families affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and giving back to her community by coaching the Te Awamutu College boys’ volleyball team.