Hamilton Tuia leadership programme participants Te Auta McPhee (left) and Jacinta Ormsby (right) with Hamilton Māori ward councillor Melaina Huaki. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton’s Tuia leadership programme mentees Jacinta Ormsby (Ngāti Wairere), 23, and Te Auta McPhee (Ngāti Māhanga), 22, have started the programme, but already feel empowered to eye up future council positions.

The duo were chosen by their hapū to participate in the annual 12-month programme, which is a nationwide initiative whereby rangatahi Māori aged 18-25 are mentored by their local mayors and councillors.

Kirikiriroa Māori ward councillor Melaina Huaki has taken Jacinta and Te Auta under her wing and says the programme is important.

“With [the mentees] comes a rangatahi perspective which is not as evident on council as it could be.”

“I’m making [this initiative] a priority. I want Hamilton [City Council] to participate every year... [because] it is one small step for the council towards equity and meeting te Tiriti obligations,” Huaki says.

Jacinta and Te Auta both say they didn’t know what to expect from the programme, but more than two months in, they are positively surprised.

“I thought it was going to be a few meetings and lots of reading. But it is actually very non-traditional and more about learning from each other and meeting like-minded people,” Jacinta says.

The programme, developed by the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ), has the aim to build a network for rangatahi to support them in their contribution to their communities.

Hamilton's Tuia delegates Jacinta Ormsby (third from right) and Te Auta McPhee (second from right) with (from left) Joyce Te Wao (Ngāti Māhanga), Jo Kukutai (Ngāti Māhanga), councillor Melaina Huaki, Carolyn Hopa (Ngāti Wairere), Carol Henry (Ngāti Wairere) and Hourua Te Wao (Ngāti Māhanga). Photo / Melaina Huaki

The programme’s name, Tuia, derives from a tauparapara, a Māori proverbial saying, that explains the potential that lies within meaningful connections to the past, present and future, to self, and to people, place and environment.

Jacinta, who is studying towards a Bachelor of Nursing at Wintec, says although the programme has just started, she can already see herself in a leadership position in the future.

“I want to be a voice for people, especially rangatahi, because everybody sort of disregards us. But rangatahi are the next generation ... becoming a councillor sounds pretty cool.”

Te Auta, who is studying for a Bachelor of Art and Design at AUT, says she hopes to develop leadership skills.

“[This] will help me be a voice for my hapu. Rather than a councillor, I could see myself in an adviser role [to the council].”

Waikato Regional Council's Tuia delegate Kayla Waudby (second from left) with councillors Jennifer Nickel, council chairwoman Pamela Storey and councillor Tipa Mahuta. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Waikato Regional Council, which has participated in the programme since 2018, has chosen Kayla Waudby (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngā Wairiki, Ngāti Apa and Te Arawa iwi) to be mentored by councillors Tipa Mahuta and Jennifer Nickel.

Kayla says when she applied for the programme she had a clear goal in mind.

“I have a vision of providing environmental support on our maunga (mountains), restoring our awa (rivers), and working alongside my whānau to revitalise our taonga (treasured native species and natural environments).”

Other Waikato councils participating in the Tuia programme this year are Waipā, Taupō, Waitomo and Ōtorohanga district councils.

Waipā District Council has chosen Maude Rewha of Te Awamutu College, Waitomo District Council’s delegates are Te Kūiti locals Aroha Wehi and Taetia Kopa, Taupō District Council selected Turangi local Waimarino Warena, and Ōtorohanga District Council’s Tuia delegate is Kauri Coffin.