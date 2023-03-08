Tuia Leadership Programme 2023 participant Maude Rewha with Waipa Mayor Susan O'Regan. Photo / Supplied

Maude Rewha, 18, of Te Awamutu College has been chosen as Waipā District Council‘s Tuia Leadership programme mentee this year.

Maude says she would use the opportunity to share her knowledge, talents and skills with others in the hope it would encourage and empower others to do likewise.

“Each of us must make a conscious choice and decision to either make it bitter or better. I choose through my tūpuna (ancestors), whānau (family) and hāpori (community) to be better,” Maude says.

“I would like to be involved in this kaupapa because I know I have the ability to utilise the knowledge, qualities and talents that I have as a wāhine Maori in all settings.”

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan says she chose Maude from “three very impressive applicants”.

“They actually blew me away with their passion and their drive to do good for our wider community ... It reinforced to me that we have some incredibly talented young people in our midst,” O’Regan says.

“The district is in great hands.”

O’Regan says Maude is “Waipā through and through”, having attended Pekapekarau Primary, Te Awamutu Intermediate and Te Awamutu College.

Maude’s application also outlined strong whānau ties and connections to the Waipā district, noting she is a direct descendant of many of those tied to important Waipā landmarks including Rangiaowhia and Ōrākau.

At school, Maude captained the premier girls’ volleyball team, was a head of house and was on the senior student council. She was also on the sport and ball committees and is currently working fulltime at a local berry farm, saving money before deciding her next step.

O’Regan, who has met with Maude twice already, says Maude was very confident and clear in her aspirations.

“She will grab this opportunity and run with it and Waipā will gain a lot in return.”

The 12-month Tuia programme is a nationwide mentoring journey where rangatahi Māori are learning from local mayors. The programme involves monthly meetings and sees young people across the country working with mayors and councils, sharing their views and concerns and working actively to improve their communities.

Maude’s first formal Tuia Programme commitment will be a wananga at Mangatoatoa Marae later this month.



