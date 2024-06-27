“The latest phase of the investigation has been about appealing to the community, including people that we believe are assisting Tom, and asking them to do the right thing and tell us what you know.
“Information reported to police during this latest phase will inform further enquiries and help narrow any potential search area.”
The statement said an initial search and rescue operation when Phillips and the children were first reported missing in September 2021 involved dozens of searchers working across a wide area around Marokopa for 12 days, but could not locate them.
This week, ahead of the reward offer’s expiry on Tuesday night, a Waikato Herald reporter who spent time in the Ōtorohanga, Honikiwi, Waitomo and Marokopa area today glimpsed one marked police vehicle in a span of six hours.
Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders later said the search for Tom Phillips was being scaled back.
The police continue to urge anyone with credible, current information that could lead to the location and safe return of the Phillips children to please email the dedicated email address op.curly@police.govt.nz or contact Police on 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz clicking ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 211218/5611.
Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.