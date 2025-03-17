The 187-home Strathmore Park Development is aimed at addressing the South Waikato District’s shortage of 870 houses.
Earthworks have begun on a $9 million project that could bring Tokoroa its biggest housing supply boost since the 1970s.
The 187-home Strathmore Park Development aimed to address the South Waikato District’s shortage of 870 houses and in the first stages, was expected to provide up to 31 affordable homes.
According to the South Waikato District Council’s press release announcing Strathmore Park’s resource consent grant, construction was also expected to provide “significant employment opportunities to local people”.
When asked how the job cuts could affect Tokoroa’s population size, the council’s head of economic and community development, Paul Bowden, said the district’s population had grown by over 10% since 2015.
“We do not expect a material change to this trend given the trajectory of the rest of our local economy.”
Bowden said new homes were “crucial” to address the current demand for housing, and Strathmore’s developer, Prime Solutions Ltd, would adjust each stage of construction to “align with fluctuations in the market”.
The council’s statement said development risk rested “solely with the developer” and no additional infrastructure was required from the council to support the development.