“We do not expect a material change to this trend given the trajectory of the rest of our local economy.”

A blessing, karakia and the turning of the soil ceremony at the site, adjacent to sports fields off Benalder Cres took place earlier this month to mark the start of earthworks.

Bowden said new homes were “crucial” to address the current demand for housing, and Strathmore’s developer, Prime Solutions Ltd, would adjust each stage of construction to “align with fluctuations in the market”.

The council’s statement said development risk rested “solely with the developer” and no additional infrastructure was required from the council to support the development.

According to a statement from developer Prime Solutions, show homes could be available for viewing towards the end of this year.

Prime Solutions managing director Adam O’Leary said he and his family wanted to help introduce new housing options to an area that has seen “little to no significant development” in his lifetime.

“Our family have lived, worked and been part of life in Tokoroa for as long as I’ve known.

“The area is special to us, as is the land on which we plan to create the Strathmore Park subdivision.”

South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley said the build would include between 26 and 31 affordable homes for new home buyers within the development’s first three stages.

“This is great news for Tokoroa and the wider South Waikato District.”

Petley said the affordable homes would be two or three-bedroom builds valued at about $550,000.

“These homes provide an entry-level product for new home buyers and should not be confused with social housing.”

Prime Solutions’ press release on the project said its building partners were both 'locally connected'.

The earthworks will be managed by Tokoroa-owned and operated company Rouse Contractors Ltd.

Prime Solutions’ press release on the project said its building partners were both “locally connected” so the project would support the local economy and foster community connection.

“Strathmore Park will offer a range of housing options, from affordable starter homes to spacious family dwellings and smart executive homes, ensuring there’s something for everyone.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.