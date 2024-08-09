He passed away, at the restaurant, on July 22, after a heart attack.
The family announced his death on social media on Wednesday last week, saying Alberico had loved the people of Tokoroa and being a part of its community.
“A mighty tree has fallen. We are deeply saddened to have to announce that our dearest, big-hearted, generous soul Alberico, who laughed, sang, served and cooked beautiful food for the community for 40 years passed away [on] Monday afternoon.”
“One of the first meals they had after arriving in New Zealand was at the Tokoroa Hotel. All of them cried over the food – well-done steak with eggs and chips.”
The work on the power scheme was hard, physical labour. There were not a lot of machines, so the heavy lifting was done by the workers.
This meant they would frequently get injured.
“Alberico jumped through the ranks because he was really good at coming up with systems to make people’s lives easier,” Leandro said.
“One night, he decided to build a coaster [lifting] system instead of going to sleep. In the morning, his superior blew Dad apart like, ‘Who gave you permission to do this? You took materials without asking’ that sort of thing.
“But Dad was unphased. He just said, ‘You wait and see how productive we are going to be’.”
Shortly after their wedding, Rachel and Alberico moved to Moawhango, near Waiōuru, and later Tūrangi, where Alberico worked at El Burcio as a bartender in the evenings, in addition to his work at the Tongariro Power Scheme.
After his contract with the scheme ended in 1983, Alberico thought about opening his own restaurant.
“He was very close with the owner of El Burcio and together they took a trip to Tokoroa. It was a bustling town, very industrial,” Leandro said.
So, Alberico opened the only Italian restaurant in town, first leasing a premise, formerly known as the Sportsman’s Arms, on Mannering St, before buying a building on Logan St in 1997, where it is located now.
“He was so happy [when he was] cooking. For big functions and events, he would make spiedo, a traditional Italian dish from his hometown. It’s a bit like a spit roast. He brought down the machine for it from Italy.”
“And he loved to sing. Visitors to the restaurant will probably remember him singing opera, mostly O sole mio, but I will remember him singing [songs of] Adriano Celentano and Fabrizio de Andre,” Leandro said.
In recent years, Alberico’s health declined, but that didn’t stop him from cooking. In April, Alberico’s Italian Restaurant celebrated 40 years in business.
When he suffered the heart attack, Rachel and Alberico were just about to embark on a holiday to see family and friends.
In alignment with his wishes, Alberico was cremated. While the restaurant is currently closed for business, Rachel and Leandro are there most days.
“We set up a little tribute table for him with pictures and his ashes. People are welcome to come down and say their goodbyes,” Leandro said.