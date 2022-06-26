South Waikato District Mayor Jenny Shattock is going to retire after 24 years in local government. Photo / Supplied

Outgoing South Waikato District mayor Jenny Shattock is getting ready for her retirement from local government in October and says she will leave the council proud of what it achieved for the community.

Shattock has been the district's first female mayor and clocks up 24 years with the South Waikato District Council this year.

"I had nine years as councillor, nine years as deputy mayor and for the past six years, I had the mayoralty. It's time to move on ... We need someone younger, with more diverse ideas."

Shattock says the district faced a couple of challenges during her time on the council, including a declining population.

"But we are on the rise ... South Waikato has become a place of choice, people want to come here to live, work and play.

"We also attracted a couple of new businesses to the district including [agriculture business] OLAM and the South Waikato Trades Training Centre. We upgraded the Tokoroa town centre, built 600 new sections ... [and] we got the sports and event centre under way, which is a real jewel in our crown.

"We now need to keep the accelerator on."

However, she says there are still challenges ahead. "The economic development, local government reform and environmental challenges to name a few. But nothing local government can't cope with."

Looking back on her time with the council, Shattock says it was more exciting than she initially thought.

"There is always something happening. [But] it's also been way more challenging and time-consuming than I thought."

Her favourite part used to be the citizen ceremonies. "Welcoming new people into our community. It was always very special."

When asked what she will miss most about the council, she says: "I will miss it all, but I choose to leave. My husband Phil retired a couple of years ago and I look forward to spending more time with him. We also have five grandchildren that are growing up way too fast."

Shattock says she and her husband also have some travel plans and the list includes Wales, Scotland and China.

Before becoming a councillor, Shattock worked as Tokoroa's town centre manager and at the local radio station Raukawa FM.

In her role as manager of the community group Tokoroa A Naturally Growing Success (TANGS), she was involved in the establishment of the town's popular talking poles.