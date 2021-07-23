Tokoroa boy John Bartley comes home to take new senior role at Tainui Group Holdings

John Bartley brings many years of investment analysis and strategy experience to the new TGH position of chief investment officer. Photo / Supplied

Tainui Group Holdings (TGH), the commercial investment arm for Waikato-Tainui, has appointed John Bartley - originally from Tokoroa - as chief investment officer.

It is a new position created as the organisation begins to manage a wider spread of the assets of the iwi.

TGH CEO Chris Joblin said Bartley's appointment anticipates an increased focus on portfolio management as the business gives effect to the Puna Whakatupu Tangata investment framework designed to grow long-term prosperity for the 78,000 members of Waikato-Tainui.

Bartley – who starts in the new position on October 11 – brings close to 20 years' experience in roles spanning investment analysis and strategy with BNZ, ANZ and Fonterra, including 11 years with NZ Superfund (Guardians of New Zealand

Superannuation), the last seven years as a portfolio manager for the sovereign investment fund.

Joblin welcomed the appointment of Bartley to the leadership team.

"John brings a wealth of experience in growing well-balanced portfolios both in New Zealand and offshore markets."

Bartley holds a Bachelor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences (Hons) from the University of Waikato and a Master of Applied Finance from the University of Melbourne. He was born and raised in Tokoroa in South Waikato, and he and his wife both have family in the region.

"I am looking forward to moving home and using my skills and experience to create wealth for the iwi and the region where I was born. I'm excited to be part of building a world-class investment portfolio that aligns with the values and aspirations of Waikato-Tainui," said Bartley.

TGH manages a diverse portfolio of commercial assets. Major projects currently include the development of the first 92 hectares of the Ruakura inland port and logistics hub and construction of a new regional headquarters for the ACC in the Hamilton CBD alongside a diversification into international equities and fixed income.