Deputy PM briefed on K'aute Pasifika Community Hub project during Hamilton visit

Martin Gallagher, Maxine van Oosten, Rachel Karalus, Grant Robertson, Paula Southgate, Shane Ngatai, Dr Gaurav Sharma and Lale Ieremia. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Finance Grant Robertson was excited to learn about the planned Pan Pacific Community Hub Development of K'aute Pasifika during a visit to Hamilton on Wednesday.

The hub at the former Hamilton Bowling Centre in Frankton, across the road from the FMG stadium, has been on the table for 20 years.

It will, once developed, offer a great range of wellbeing and support services including a GP and pharmacy, an early learning and childcare facility, social, employment, housing and an open fale-style community space for programmes as well as community and cultural events.

A concept drawing of the future Pan Pacific Community Hub in Seddon Road, across the road from the FMG Stadium. Image / Supplied

The chief executive of the K'aute Pasifika Trust, Rachel Karalus, said: "The hub will be a place to belong, a place where people from all walks of life and backgrounds can receive support to improve their wellbeing."

Robertson highlighted the fact that the wellbeing and prosperity of communities is reliant on everyone being supported.

"Our Wellbeing Budget thinks about the whole of a person, the whole of our environment, and all of the communities. We look at the whole picture."

He said he followed the recommendation of Hamilton West MP Dr Gaurav Sharma to visit K'aute Pasifika.

"I chose to come here, because I see that the project connects communities. The building is just one part, but to hear about the whole wellbeing initiative is fascinating. I'm looking forward to bring the prime minister next year."

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Grant Robertson at K'aute Pasifika on Wednesday. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Dr Sharma said he recommended this project because it showcases the good work K'aute is doing for the wellbeing of the community.

"The hub also highlights the potential they have in the future."

The Pan Pacific Hub would be the first of its kind in New Zealand and is supposed to be a case for replication. Last November, K'aute Pasifika Trust received provincial growth funding of $6 million grant and $2m loan towards the development of the hub at Hinemoa Park.

The early learning centre is set to open in February 2022, the fale is planned to open at the end of next year. Robertson, who is also Minister for Sport and Recreation, said: "I want my future meetings in the fale, not the FMG."

During his visit to Hamilton, Robertson also visited the Waikato Business Summit (organised by Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand), the Ruakura Superhub site and Foster Construction site of the Union Square office building in the CBD.