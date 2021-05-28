Grant Robertson addresses Budget concerns raised by Waikato Chamber of Commerce

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Grant Robertson at K'aute Pasifika on Wednesday. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

During a post-Budget visit to Hamilton on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Finance Grant Robertson visited the Waikato Business Summit (organised by Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand) to talk Budget and also checked out new infrastructure projects, including the Ruakura Superhub site and the Union Square office block construction in the CBD.

Following questions from Waikato News, Robertson also addressed Budget concerns raised by the Waikato Chamber of Commerce. A post-Budget statement from the chamber said the Labour Government's Budget aimed to balance ideology and compassion with practicality to carve a pathway to recovery through investing in infrastructure and housing.

In the statement chamber, CEO Don Good says: "Compassion won, business and infrastructure got nothing. They nailed the first but neglected to balance it with a clear and strong growth pathway.

"We don't have difficulty with Government fulfilling its election promises to address child poverty and incomes. It is right to help those people who cannot work."

Waikato Chamber of Commerce executive director Don Good. Photo / Supplied

But he said he was especially concerned about the lack of support for the tourism sector.

"It is disappointing that the Budget provided no relief to tourism, hospitality and accommodation operators who need working holiday and seasonal workers."

In response, Robertson said the Government had extended working holiday and other work visas several times over the past year to make sure those who are here can keep working.



"We have also extended the number of places in MIQ for critical workers, with an extra 500 places per fortnight now available.

"A year ago businesses were worried about having to lay off their workers, but now are concerned about getting enough staff – this points to confidence in the economy. The Government will work alongside business to ensure we get the immigration settings right."

Good also said infrastructure and housing projects must be more than mere plans on a table, or an empty PR statement.

"New Zealanders have already experienced the failure of KiwiBuild housing and shovel-ready infrastructure announcements. Lord knows there are plenty of urgent infrastructure projects to fund. Just ask any Local Government organisation struggling with basic infrastructure woes.

"We desperately needed to see some real projects funded by Central Government that employed people, that gave them the positive feeling they were earning and paying their way, for their own self-respect and to provide for their families," Good said.

He also expressed the chamber's concern that the Budget did not see increased funding for work that ensures that intergenerational welfare dependency quickly becomes a thing of the past.

"We should remind the Government that a hand up is so much better at lifting people out of poverty than a hand out. If we are to increase prosperity it must be for all, and it should be measured in increased productivity not just the size of our mortgages."

After his visit to the Ruakura Superhub - site of the Tainui Group Holdings planned huge inland port - Robertson said he recognised the hub as a project of national significance because of its place in New Zealand's broader supply chain.

"If you think about the proximity to Auckland where a lot of our population lives, this really fits into the whole upper North island supply chain in terms of freight movement. The location of Ruakura by the rail line and next to the expressway means it will be an important part of managing freight movements for the growing demand in the North Island."

Work at the site of the Ruakura Superhub in Silverdale Road has progressed since Minister of Transport Michael Wood visited. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

He also highlighted the benefits in terms of creating jobs and: "It enables us to both address that logistics challenge but by using rail as well we are also able to take trucks off the road and help reduce our carbon emissions."

Hamilton West MP Dr Gaurav Sharma who took part in both visits says a lot of progress has been made since the Minister of Transport has been to the Superhub earlier this year.

"It really has improved. You can even see the road now."

Meanwhile, Community Waikato will be hosting a post-Budget conversation on June 4 from 11.30am to 12.30pm at Community Waikato, 33 Victoria St, Hamilton. Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange will speak to key aspects of the Budget that are relevant to our sector. He will be available to respond to questions from the floor.