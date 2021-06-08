Health, Wellbeing and Social Services caucus checks out Hamilton projects

Paula Southgate, Tracey McLellan, Glen Bennett, Dr Liz Craig, Dr Gaurav Sharma, Sarah Pallett, Dr Neru Leavasa and Anahila Kanongata'a Suisuiki at Dr Sharma's new office. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The Labour Health, Wellbeing and Social Services caucus came to Hamilton on Friday for the first of three outreach visits to various parts of the country.

Hamilton West MP Dr Gaurav Sharma took the caucus on tour to several health and wellbeing services like the centre for social justice Anglican Action, mental health community support Progress to Health and the Alcohol and Drug Community Support Trust.

Visiting members of the caucus were Takanini MP Dr Neru Leavasa, Banks Peninsula MP Tracey McLellan, Ilam MP Sarah Pallett, Papakura List MP Anahila Kanongata'a Suisuiki, List MP Dr Liz Craig and New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett.

Craig said the caucus visit is an opportunity to get an impression of the status quo.

"We want to get an idea of what is already working well and what we need to develop further."

McLellan said there were a lot of changes going on in the health, wellbeing and social services area.

"We start at the grassroots and want to make sure we bring the people along, so we are building the changes together with the people, for the people."

With the caucus visit, Dr Sharma also celebrated the blessing of his new office, a former healthcare practice, in Pembroke St, Hamilton. The 60 guests included mayor Paula Southgate, K'aute Pasifika CEO Rachel Karalus, Creative Waikato CEO Jeremy Mayall, Tainui Group Holdings CEO Chris Joblin and indigenous innovator Patrick Salmon.

Dr Sharma said it was important to him that his new office was accessible.

"We have a wheelchair ramp and will be making sure our doors are extra wide so that wheelchairs can easily get through. There are bus stops right outside our office and plenty of car parking."

The office needs a few refurbishments before it fully opens to the public next month.