A bucket-list must-do for many is the blackwater rafting experience in Waitomo's labyrinth of caves. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

A bucket-list must-do for many is the blackwater rafting experience in Waitomo's labyrinth of caves. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Born to be wild? If you are looking for adventure, there is no better place to start than right here in the mighty Waikato region, where the thrills in our backyard range from black water rafting and skydiving to jet boating and more.

Image / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

As well as giving you stories to tell, the region is sure to make for great memories and Instagram-worthy images.

This week, as part of our Mighty Local story series, the Waikato Herald is heading out on the highway to check out some of the places in the region where adrenaline rushes are a given.

Millions of years in the making, Waitomo's labyrinth of caves has long drawn people looking for excitement. Adventures include ziplining and jumping off waterfalls, all under a galaxy of glowworms.

A bucket-list must-do for many is the black water rafting experience, which was invented here by some of the caving locals. Using inflated tubes rather than typical rafts, there are now several local tourism companies that offer black water rafting on subterranean streams.

Kiwi Balloon Company's flights generally lift off from Innes Common, adjacent to Hamilton Lake. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Among them is Discover Waitomo, which is turning up the dial on thrills and spills for the whole month of November by offering black water rafting combined with a range of other adventures in the area and nearby. One of the combos is a three-hour Black Labyrinth rafting trip in Ruakuri Cave, plus an overnight stay in a Waitomo Homestead cabin and a Real Rock Climbing Experience with Raglan Rock the next day.

Another company offering black water rafting is Waitomo Adventures, famed for its TumuTumu Toobing excursions and the Lost World experience, which begins with a 100-metre abseil down into the depths.

There is plenty in the Waitomo area for little adventurers too, including exploring Aranui Cave, or solving riddles to safely escape from the dark depths of Tom the Troll's lair.

Amongst the U-Drive experiences at Hampton Downs is getting behind the wheel of a zippy go-kart. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Experiences above ground in Waitomo include hiking and biking trails through native forest and surrounding farmland – and there are waterfalls to be admired, too.

For those who seek adventure on high above the Waikato, Skydive Hamilton begins its sorties with an inspiring scenic flight. The views are stunning across the Waikato countryside, Hamilton City, towns like Cambridge, Te Awamutu, Matamata and Morrinsville, and out on the western coastline to Raglan.

If the scenery is not enough to take your breath away, the freefall tandem skydive back to terra firma is sure to do so.

Another birds-eye adventure is with Kiwi Balloon Company. Its hot air balloon flights generally lift off from Innes Common, adjacent to Hamilton Lake, at sunrise when the air is still and quiet.

Raglan's left-hand break is renowned amongst surfers around the globe. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

There is also plenty of adventure and excitement at ground level in the mighty Waikato.

Heart-pumping speeds are a specialty at Hampton Downs, where options include driving yourself and being driven.

Some of the experiences U-Drive can offer thrillseekers include getting into a zippy go-kart or behind the wheel of a V8 muscle car, or taking a Jeep off-road to wrangle through the mud and other obstacles on a purpose-built track.

With a professional driver taking the controls, there is the thrill of blasting around the racetrack at speeds of up to 230km/h in a mighty, powerful Lamborghini Huracan.

Raglan harbour with its nooks, crannies and pancake rock formations is great for kayaking. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Adventurers with a head for heights - small and tall - will find several indoor rock-climbing facilities in Hamilton City, including Extreme Edge, where there are more than 100 climbs. Some are suited to absolute beginners and others for intermediate and experienced climbers, including the impressive 14.5m overhanging wall that gets hearts pumping.

Younger thrillseekers will also delight in the multiple challenges at Ninja Valley. There are climbing towers, a high rope course and an opportunity to master your balance and tactics while attempting to topple an opponent off a high beam.

Famous for its left-hand break, one of the longest in the world, Raglan is renowned amongst surfers around the globe.

Whether it is the buzz of hanging 10 without nose-diving over the front of your board or simply successfully riding the wave to shore, Raglan Surf School has instructors keen to pass on their knowledge.

Other water-based adventures in the Waikato include kayaking – again at Raglan on the harbour, with its nooks, crannies and pancake rock formations, or on Lake Karapiro.

Further thrills are to be found with high-speed slides and whirls along the Waikato River in a Camjet jetboat. The company's extreme trip is a rush from Cambridge to the base of Karapiro Dam, crossing rapids and negotiating waterfalls - with a few 360-degree spins thrown in to up the heart rate.

More at: Waikatonz.com.