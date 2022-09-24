Waipa District Council is seeking $360,000 in funding for a management plan for Lake Ngā Roto. Photo / Arthur Uden

Waipa District Council is seeking $360,000 in funding for a management plan for Lake Ngā Roto. Photo / Arthur Uden

Waipā District Council has decided on six projects to put forward for the Government's Three Waters Better Off Funding.

The council will apply for $5.24 million in funding for:

- Te Ara Wai land wars museum ($1.7 million)

- Resource recovery centre ($1.235 million)

- Lake Ngā Roto management plan ($360,000)

- Waipā CCTV network ($400,000)

- Te Awamutu to Pirongia cycleway ($1.295 million)

- Cambridge library feasibility study ($250,000).

The projects are among seven the council shortlisted at the end of July. The only one of the shortlisted projects that didn't make it into the final application is street lighting improvements in urban areas.

The papakāinga development, as suggested by mana whenua and iwi, will also not be part of the funding application and instead be loan-funded from existing budgets.

The Government has developed the $2 billion 'Better Off' fund as part of Three Waters reform to help pay for projects which help build resilience to climate change or natural hazards, enable housing development or support community improvements.

Before making a decision, the council consulted the community on whether to apply for the funding with the majority of people who answered the survey being in favour.

Waipā District Council, alongside Matamata-Piako, South Waikato, Ruapehu and Thames-Coromandel District Councils are part of local government action group Communities for Local Democracy (C4LD) and together strongly oppose the reform.

Waipā was advised that applying for money doesn't signal support for the reforms and that it can continue to oppose them.

Nonetheless, some councillors said when the decision for the application was made on Monday that opting to accept the money was difficult, given the council's position on the reform. Two councillors voted against the funding.

A further round of funding, including $15.73 million ring-fenced for Waipā projects, has yet to open.

Council has yet to decide whether or not it will be involved in the second funding round.