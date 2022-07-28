The Three Waters Reform is shaping up with Waikato and Waipa District Councils thinking about projects for the Government's better-off funding. Photo / Alan Gibson

The Three Waters Reform is shaping up with Waikato and Waipa District Councils thinking about projects for the Government's better-off funding. Photo / Alan Gibson

Despite Waipā District Council's disagreement with the Three Waters Reform it has opted to take the first step towards applying for $5.24 million in better-off funding from the Government.

The Government developed the "Better Off" fund to help councils pay for community improvement projects. Projects must help build resilience to climate change or natural hazards, enable housing development and growth or support community improvements.

Waipā was split on the decision of whether to apply as some councillors wanted to snub the funding offer.

Waipā chief executive Garry Dyet says while the funding had been developed as part of Three Waters reform, applying did not signal that the council supported the reform.

"These are entirely different issues. The government has put money on the table for community improvement and ... Waipā ratepayers have just as much right to that money as anyone else.

"If we can secure $5.24 million for our district from central government, that's substantial money we don't have to find elsewhere, including from our own ratepayers. From a purely financial point of view, it makes sense to apply for the money."

The council has already short-listed seven potential projects for the funding. However, there is one further step in the process before the council formally decides to make an application.

Meanwhile, Waikato District Council just opened applications for anyone across the district who has a project or initiative related to Three Waters that needs funding.

The Government has allocated Waikato District $7.88m in the first tranche of the better-off funding package to support territorial authorities to transition to the new water services delivery system.

Projects must meet DIA criteria. Photo / Getty Images

Although the council will administer the funds on behalf of the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), the DIA will ultimately decide which projects receive funding. However, the council can make a recommendation.

To get money, the projects must meet the DIA criteria, which include that projects have to deliver infrastructure or services that enable housing development and growth,

support local place-making and improvements in community wellbeing, and support communities to transition to a sustainable and low-emissions economy.

General manager of service delivery, Roger MacCulloch says it was important to engage with the communities and understanding projects that benefit community wellbeing.

"Instead of investing the Better Off Funding just into council-led projects, we wanted to provide our district with the opportunity to lead the way.

"Our communities are leading a variety of projects that meet the DIA determined criteria, and it is a priority for council to enable our district to apply for funding and support community-led initiatives," MacCulloch says.

Applications for the Waikato District's better-off funding will close on Friday, August 19.

However, Hamilton City Council has decided not to proceed with an application for the announced funding until the Government provides clearer answers to financial questions around the Three Waters reforms.