The Hamilton City Council requested an extension of time or deadline waiver from the DIA regarding an application for Better Off funding. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The Hamilton City Council and Waipā and Matamata-Piako District Councils are still thinking about accepting Government funding related to the Three Waters Reform.

Waipā and Matamata-Piako are deliberating with their residents in a community survey on whether to apply to the Government for the Better Off funding.

Hamilton has put the decision on Better Off funding on hold but will accept $1.4 million to reimburse the council's costs to respond to the reform proposals.

Despite Waipā not supporting the reforms, its council would like to apply for $5.24m in funding but is first asking residents what they think.

The Better Off fund is to help councils pay for community improvement projects to help districts and towns build resilience to climate change or natural hazards, and enable housing development and growth.

Waipā council group manager of service delivery Dawn Inglis says applying for the funding does not signal the council's support for the reform programme.

She says the council recommended in July that the Water Services Entities Bill be withdrawn. Councillors directed staff to survey the community before making a final decision.

Should residents be in favour, the council has shortlisted seven projects.

Dawn Inglis, the Waipā District Council's service delivery group manager, says applying for funding does not signal the council supports the Three Waters programme. Photo / Supplied

The projects are the design and build of a Te Ara Wai Land Wars museum, the development of a resource recovery centre, implementing of cycling and walking projects, a Te Awamutu/Nga Roto/Pirongia cycle trail, a management plan for Lake Nga Roto, a feasibility study for a new Cambridge library and street lighting improvements.

The survey on the council's website opened today and will run until September 2.

A final decision on applying for funding will be made by the council's service delivery committee on September 20.

Matamata-Piako has a potential funding share of $17.27m. Like Waipā, the council wants the community's feedback on a couple of specific points. Comments can be made through the council's website until September 5.

Hamilton council has asked for more time or a deadline waiver from the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) on its Better Off application, after deferring it last month.

The deadline is currently September 30.

However, councillors agreed to a contract with DIA for $1.459m to cover the council's costs to respond to the reforms. The council says the costs of the reform should be met by Government, not ratepayers.

The first tranche of funding is available now and a second tranche is expected in 2023/24.

Developing a management plan for Lake Nga Roto, north of Te Awamutu, is one of seven projects shortlisted for funding. Photo / Dean Taylor

Hamilton's funding will pay for researching and providing data to the DIA and a National Transition Unit and other work.

A funding agreement does not require the HCC to endorse the reform programme and places no restrictions on the council's ability to comment on the reform.

Meanwhile, the Waikato District Council and delivery partner Watercare completed a range of water infrastructure projects with over $11m worth of funding from the Government's Three Waters infrastructure stimulus package.

Notable pieces of work include removing 10,485sq m of sludge from the Meremere, Huntly and Ngāruawāhia wastewater ponds and the installation of an ultraviolet treatment unit at the Te Kauwhata wastewater plant.