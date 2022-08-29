Local Government action group C4LD spoke to the select committee today. Photo / Supplied

Local Government action group Communities 4 Local Democracy He hapori mō te Manapori (C4LD) has spoken to its submission regarding the Three Waters reform before the Finance and Expenditure Committee.

C4LD chair and Manawatu District Mayor Helen Worboys says that while the local government sector agrees with the need for reform, it was "pretty much unified" against the plan currently on the table.

"We argue strongly that any reform should follow standard utility reform processes which respect property rights and gives real weight to local voice and input," Worboys said.

However, she says the group supports the change to a broader regulatory regime.

"The usual approach to utility reform is to set rigorous regulatory standards and then actually enforce them. The role of the asset owner is to meet those standards knowing that real and effective enforcement will occur if the owner does not.

"This creates a very effective incentive to reform water services delivery but which allows local approaches to local issues within the broader national regulatory umbrella."

C4LD deputy chair and Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon says that the loss of control was a real issue for communities.

"At times of Civil Defence emergencies having the ability to influence how staff and contractors are deployed to protect our community is crucial," he said.

Manawatu District Council Mayor Helen Worboys. Photo / ManawatuNZ

"We have on-the-ground experience with earthquakes and now regular weather events that lead to flooding. You only have to look at the recent rain events particularly in Nelson and Marlborough to see that.

"Under the Entity Based model, this lack of control and influence is a serious concern for our councils and communities. When times are tough, communities want to see a local face who knows and understands them.

The group says it is not too late to turn the reforms around and partner with councils and communities to achieve reform that everyone can agree with.

C4LD in cooperation with infrastructure advising and strategy consulting firm Castalia has explored alternative options to the Government's model.

The group says Castalia's research shows the transition costs required to set up and run the four-entity model are unnecessary.

"Castalia's modelling for us shows that capital expenditure in the sector is actually financeable for the next 20 years, and beyond that with only the most modest of price increases... Other structural alternatives do exist and would effectively address the core problem."

Of the 31 C4LD member councils, five are from Waikato. They are Matamata-Piako, South Waikato, Thames-Coromandel, Waipā and Ruapehu District Councils.

C4LD's submission to the select committee can be found online.