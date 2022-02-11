The pop-up drive-through vaccination clinic at Mystery Creek Event Centre is open for everyone, even the little ones. Photo / Supplied

The pop-up drive-through vaccination clinic at Mystery Creek Event Centre is open for everyone, even the little ones. Photo / Supplied

With Omicron spreading further into New Zealand's communities, the Waikato DHB is joining the national move to encourage people to get booster shots with a special Whānau Covid-19 Vaccination Day at Mystery Creek on Saturday.

The pop-up drive-through vaccination clinic at Mystery Creek Event Centre is open for everyone, catering for first, second or booster shots and children's vaccination. As an incentive, the DHB is offering a $50 Pak'nSave voucher for the first 100 cars to get a vaccination.

"Don't wait, vaccinate" is the DHB's mantra, saying "With the Omicron variant ... in the community, now is the time to go and get vaccinated [because it] is your best protection against Covid-19."

Waikato DHB's Whānau Covid-19 Vaccination Day is part of the national Big Boost week promoting the booster dose to anyone over 18 who has had their second dose more than three months ago. Many vaccination centres are open extended hours over the weekend to encourage people to get their boosters.

Te Awa Vaccination Centre at The Base shopping centre in Hamilton is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm and also offers the child dose of the Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds.

With Hamilton testing centres in big demand, people can also get a Covid test at Mystery Creek from today until Sunday. The DHB says it is a pop-up testing centre separated from the vaccination centre with wardens and signage giving clear guidance on which building is for what purpose.

The Ministry of Health reported 446 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, of which 48 are in Waikato. There are 23 cases in hospitals all over the country, none of them in ICU or HDU.

There are now 371 active cases in Waikato of which 91 are yet to be linked. One of the cases is in Waikato Hospital.

The Waikato DHB processed 2385 tests yesterday.

There were also 4780 vaccinations given yesterday of which 4261 were third doses and 226 were child doses.

For more information visit the Waikato DHB's facebook page here.

To find out where else in the Waikato you can get your vaccination click here.

The Details - Whānau Covid-19 Vaccination Day

What: Vaccination event to get your first, second, booster or child vaccination

When: Saturday, February 12, from 10am to 3pm

Where: Access via Gate 2, 125 Mystery Creek Rd, Ōhaupō

The Details - Mystery Creek Testing

What: Additional pop-up Covid testing clinic

When: February 11-13, 10am to 3pm

Where: Access via Gate 2, 125 Mystery Creek Rd, Ōhaupō